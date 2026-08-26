Home Genius Exteriors Earns Three National Honors

Inc. 5000, PEOPLE® Companies That Care, and Roofing Contractor recognition highlight the company's rapid growth, people-first culture and industry momentum

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Genius Exteriors is having a banner year on the national stage. As one of the nation's fastest-growing home improvement companies, it has earned three major 2026 honors that recognize different aspects of its business: No. 465 on the Inc. 5000 list, recognition as a PEOPLE® Company That Cares, and a spot on Roofing Contractor magazine's 2026 Top 100 "Ones to Watch" list.

Together, the honors tell a bigger story than growth alone. They recognize a company expanding at extraordinary speed while investing in its people, strengthening its operations and building a customer experience designed to support long-term success.

Together, the honors mark a significant year for a company that has grown from a local home improvement business into a national organization while continuing to invest in its employees, customers and communities.

No. 465 on the 2026 Inc. 5000

Home Genius Exteriors' No. 465 ranking on the 2026 Inc. 5000 puts the company among the top 10 percent of the fastest-growing private companies in America and represents a major milestone in its national expansion.

"When Max Alesi, Brent Miller, Austin Killian and I started Home Genius Exteriors, we had a simple belief: home improvement could be better," said Jeff Gunhus, CEO and Co-Founder of Home Genius Exteriors. "Better for the homeowner. Better for the people doing the work. Better for the communities we serve. That belief became our mission to create A Different Experience, and it still guides how we grow today. This recognition belongs to the Geniuses who bring that mission to life every day and to the homeowners who trust us with their homes. We're proud of how far we've come, but our vision is bigger than growth. It's about building a company that puts people first, creates real opportunity, gives back, and keeps raising the bar for what this industry can be."

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies on the 2026 list are ranked according to growth from 2022 to 2025. Inc. will celebrate the 2026 honorees at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas.

Named a 2026 PEOPLE® Company That Cares

Home Genius Exteriors was also named one of the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies That Care, a national recognition presented by PEOPLE and Great Place To Work® honoring 100 U.S. companies that combine business success with an exceptional commitment to their employees, communities and the world around them.

For Home Genius Exteriors, the honor is particularly meaningful because employee feedback plays a significant role in determining which companies make the list.

"Growth only matters if you are building something people want to be part of," said Gunhus. "We have always believed that taking care of our people and investing in the communities we serve go hand in hand. This recognition is especially meaningful because so much of it comes back to what our employees say about their experience here and the culture they help create every day."

The 2026 PEOPLE® Companies That Care list was developed by PEOPLE in partnership with Great Place To Work, which analyzed more than 1.3 million employee survey responses from companies representing more than 7.3 million employees, including nearly 970,000 responses from employees at companies eligible for the 2026 list.

Roofing Contractor Names Home Genius Exteriors One to Watch

Home Genius Exteriors' momentum is also drawing attention within the roofing industry. Roofing Contractor magazine featured the company in its 2026 Top 100 "Ones to Watch" spotlight, identifying companies making significant moves toward the publication's closely watched annual ranking of the country's largest roofing contractors.

"This growth comes from the strength of our people and the way we continue to evolve as a company," said Victoria Ogrizek, Customer Experience Officer at Home Genius Exteriors and a Roofing Contractor 2026 Young Gun. "We are expanding into new markets, investing in technology and building stronger systems that allow us to serve more homeowners while creating real opportunities for our employees."

The recognition comes as Home Genius Exteriors continues its national expansion, using advanced analytics, technology and increasingly sophisticated systems to improve the sales, production and customer experience while supporting growth in new and existing markets.

For Ogrizek, being recognized by an industry publication alongside the Inc. 5000 and PEOPLE honors reinforces the broader story behind the company's growth.

"These recognitions celebrate three different parts of the Home Genius Exteriors story, and that's what makes receiving all three in the same year so meaningful," Ogrizek said. "One reflects our growth. One reflects the culture our Geniuses are building. One reflects the impact we're making across our industry. Ultimately, each contributes to our mission of creating A Different Experience for homeowners, building meaningful careers for our people, and growing a company that leaves every home, community, and person we meet better than we found them."

About Home Genius Exteriors

Home Genius Exteriors is one of the fastest-growing and most respected home improvement companies in America. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, unrivaled quality and a culture of innovation, the company is revolutionizing the home improvement experience for homeowners across the nation. Home Genius Exteriors offers roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutters and other exterior remodeling services. For more information, visit www.homegeniusexteriors.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.join-genius.com.

About Home Genius Cares

Home Genius Cares is the community impact arm of Home Genius Exteriors, created to turn the company's people-first values into action. Through employee-led volunteerism, partnerships and local initiatives, Home Genius Exteriors employees show up for veterans, families and communities where they live and work.

SOURCE Home Genius Exteriors