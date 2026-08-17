Home Genius Exteriors Expands into Charleston, South Carolina with New Office

New location strengthens the company's growing presence in the Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Genius Exteriors, one of America's fastest-growing home remodeling companies, continues its national expansion with the opening of a new office in Charleston, South Carolina. Located at 1064 Gardner Road, Suite 214, Charleston, SC 29407, the new office will serve homeowners throughout the greater Charleston region while creating new career opportunities and strengthening the company's presence across the Southeast.

The Charleston office joins Home Genius Exteriors' growing network of locations serving homeowners throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan and beyond.

The new location will be led by Max Alesi, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, who will oversee operations and help establish Home Genius Exteriors' award-winning culture and customer experience in the Charleston market.

"We're excited to bring the Home Genius Exteriors experience to Charleston," said Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home Genius Exteriors. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains the same: delivering an exceptional experience for homeowners while building a culture that attracts outstanding people. Under Max Alesi's leadership, we're confident this new office will quickly become an important part of the Charleston community and continue our mission of revolutionizing the home improvement industry through unmatched quality, world-class communication and a genuine commitment to giving back."

"Charleston represents everything we look for when expanding into a new market: strong communities, tremendous growth and an opportunity to raise the bar for homeowners," said Max Alesi, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Home Genius Exteriors. "We're bringing the same culture, commitment to excellence and customer-first mindset that has fueled our success across the country. I couldn't be more excited to build an outstanding team here and become part of the Charleston community."

The Charleston office will offer Home Genius Exteriors' full range of exterior remodeling services, including roofing, siding, windows, doors and gutters, all backed by industry-leading craftsmanship, premium products and a customer-first approach.

Through its Home Genius Cares initiative, the company also partners with nonprofit organizations and community groups in every market it serves, reinforcing its commitment to making a meaningful impact beyond home improvement.

About Home Genius Exteriors

Home Genius Exteriors is one of the fastest-growing and most respected home improvement companies in America. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, unrivaled quality and a culture of innovation, the company is revolutionizing the home improvement experience for homeowners across the nation. Home Genius Exteriors offers roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutters and other exterior remodeling services, all delivered by a team dedicated to outstanding results. For more information, visit www.homegeniusexteriors.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.join-genius.com.

SOURCE Home Genius Exteriors