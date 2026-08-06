Home Genius Exteriors Launched their 4th Quarter by Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington D.C. and the Gary Sinise Foundation through their Home Genius Cares Program

Employees wrote 2,500+ letters to veterans & active military members; assembled 325+ New Family Care Kits for the Ronald McDonald House Charities along with presenting the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities with donation checks each of $25,000 during Home Genius Exteriors' Q4 Launch 2026 National Conference

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Genius Exteriors (HGE) brought its hands-on give-back spirit to the nation's capital today, hosting their annual Q4 Launch 2026 All Hands National Conference at The Anthem on the Wharf.

More than 800 employees from around the country gathered as part of the company-wide meeting to write 2,500+ handwritten letters of thank you and appreciation for veterans and active-duty service members and assemble 325+ New Family Care Kits for families who are staying in the Greater Washington DC Ronald McDonald House.

Home Genius Exteriors also presented the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities each with donation checks of $25,000 during Home Genius Exteriors' Q4 Launch 2026 national conference from the main stage. These gifts further support programs serving veterans, military families and families with children receiving medical care.

"Home Genius Cares started with a simple idea: if we have the ability to help, we should," said Jeff Gunhus, Co-Founder and CEO of Home Genius Exteriors. "Our Geniuses live and work in these communities, and they continue to show up with their time, their hands, and their hearts. Home Genius Cares is how we turn 'people first' from something we say into something we do."

Home Genius Exteriors was proud to bring this initiative to life alongside three respected partners: Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Owens Corning Foundation.

Home Genius Cares reflects the company's broader commitment to local and nationwide service through volunteerism, partnerships and hands-on support. While Home Genius Exteriors continues to grow nationally, its mission remains rooted in making a real difference locally through actions that strengthen communities and bring people together. Home Genius Cares has now surpassed 3,205+ volunteer hours, 60,000+ certificates of donation, $1,159,925 in local and national donations, and 2,244+ employees championing care, connection and community.

About Home Genius Exteriors

Home Genius Exteriors is one of the fastest growing and most respected home improvement companies in America. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, unrivaled quality and a culture of innovation, the company aims to revolutionize the home improvement experience for homeowners nationwide. Home Genius Exteriors offers a wide range of services, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutters and more, all backed by a team of industry experts dedicated to delivering 5-Star results. For more information, visit www.HomeGeniusExteriors.com.

About the Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation supports our nation's defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need through programs that honor service, strengthen communities, and provide meaningful support.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, D.C.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, D.C. provides a home away from home for families of children receiving medical care in local hospitals, helping them stay close to the care and support they need.

About Home Genius Cares

Home Genius Cares is the community impact arm of Home Genius Exteriors, created to turn our people-first values into action. Through employee-led volunteerism, partnerships, and local initiatives, our Geniuses show up for veterans, families, and communities where we live and work.

About the Owens Corning Foundation

The Owens Corning Foundation supports stronger communities through strategic partnerships, charitable giving, product donations, and employee volunteerism, with a focus on safe and efficient housing, basic health, and education and opportunity.

SOURCE Home Genius Exteriors