Home Genius Exteriors® Elevates Leadership with Announcement of Regional Sales Director Promotions

HYATTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Genius Exteriors, a leader in roofing, siding, and home improvement solutions, is excited to announce the promotions of Chris Guinta, Brendan Thomas, and Markus Horner to the role of Regional Sales Director. This pivotal move not only recognizes their exceptional contributions to Home Genius Exteriors, but also reinforces the company's mission to provide a different experience in home improvement—one built on trust, community engagement, and outstanding customer service.

Chris, Brendan, and Markus exemplify what it means to be a part of the Home Genius Exteriors family. Their leadership and dedication to the company's core values of integrity, innovation, and quality have helped build high performing teams while forging strong relationships with customers and the communities they serve. As they step into their expanded roles, they will continue to lead by example, fostering a culture that prioritizes collaboration and customer satisfaction. Chris, Brendan, and Markus will spearhead regional sales strategies while actively engaging in community initiatives that reflect Home Genius Exteriors' commitment to making a positive impact. Whether it's supporting local charities or participating in neighborhood improvement projects, they will ensure that Home Genius Exteriors remains a trusted partner in enhancing not just homes, but entire communities.

"Today, we proudly celebrate Chris, Brendan, and Markus for their outstanding achievements," said Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home Genius Exteriors. "Their dedication to creating a truly different experience for our customers reflects our mission to revolutionize home improvement. We believe that with their leadership, we elevate our commitment to excellence and deepen our connections with the communities we are proud to serve. Together, we're not just transforming homes; we're building lasting relationships and stronger neighborhoods."

