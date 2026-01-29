Home Genius Exteriors Expands National Footprint with Five New Divisions in Columbia, SC; Fairfax, VA; Hartford, CT; Denver, CO; and Chicago, IL

Company continues rapid growth, creating jobs and serving more communities with its award-winning business model

HYATTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Genius Exteriors (HGE), a leader in exterior home improvement, recently announced the launch of five new divisions in Columbia, South Carolina; Fairfax, Virginia; Hartford, Connecticut; Denver (Centennial), Colorado; and Chicago (Oakbrook), Illinois. The openings mark a major step in the company's national expansion, providing more homeowners with its different experience approach—one that blends superior craftsmanship, transparent communication, and personalized care with nationally recognized expertise.

The different experience means homeowners can expect the highest quality products, exceptional installation backed by lifetime workmanship guarantees, and a process that prioritizes their comfort and confidence every step of the way. Leveraging strong industry partnerships with manufacturers including Owens Corning and James Hardie, HGE's teams hold top-tier certifications and have earned awards for quality, safety, and service—ensuring customers benefit from proven excellence and cutting-edge materials.

Over the past three months, HGE has opened five new locations across both coasts and the Midwest. The company plans to open additional locations by the end of 2026, as it continues expansion into western and southern U.S.

"Our expansion has always been driven by people, not offices," said Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home Genius Exteriors. "Each new location gives us the opportunity to embed Home Genius into the community and build lasting relationships."

"Hiring within each market allows us to better understand homeowners and deliver work that truly meets their expectations," Gunhus added. "Even as we grow nationally, our success is built locally. No matter how far we expand, serving local our local communities will remain our top priority."

The five new divisions are already operational and serving their communities:

Chicago (Oakbrook), IL - 900 Jorie Boulevard, Suite 124, Oakbrook, IL 60523

Columbia, SC - 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 240, Columbia, SC 29210

Denver (Centennial), CO - 6855 South Havana Street, Suite 230, Centennial, CO

Fairfax, VA - 3959 Pender Drive, Suite 240, Fairfax, VA 22030

Hartford, CT - 290 Pratt Street, Meriden, CT 06450

About Home Genius Exteriors

Home Genius Exteriors is one of the fastest growing and most respected home improvement companies in America. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, unrivaled quality, and a culture of innovation, the company aims to revolutionize the home improvement experience for homeowners nationwide. Home Genius Exteriors offers a wide range of services, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutters, and more, all backed by a team of industry experts dedicated to delivering outstanding results. For more information, visit www.homegeniusexteriors.com. To join our growing team, visit www.join-genius.com.

SOURCE Home Genius Exteriors