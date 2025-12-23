Home Genius Exteriors Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Suraj Akotia

Expanded leadership role strengthens governance and risk management as the company accelerates national growth

HYATTSVILLE, Md., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Home Genius Exteriors accelerates its national expansion, the company today announced that Suraj Akotia, General Counsel of National Services Group (NSG), its parent company, has assumed an expanded role as a member of the Home Genius Exteriors (HGE) executive leadership team.

Suraj Akotia, General Counsel of National Services Group, Home Genius Exteriors

Suraj Akotia, J.D., has been instrumental in Home Genius Exteriors' growth since its earliest days, helping to architect the legal, compliance, and governance infrastructure that has enabled the company to scale responsibly while maintaining operational discipline. In his official capacity as a member of the executive leadership team, Akotia will continue to advise senior leadership across all facets of the business, ensuring regulatory compliance while proactively managing risk as the company expands across the United States.

"Suraj brings a rare combination of legal expertise, business acumen, and values-driven leadership," said Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home Genius Exteriors. "I've trusted his judgment for more than 15 years. As we continue to scale, having Suraj more deeply integrated into our executive leadership team strengthens our ability to move fast, make smart decisions, and protect the long-term interests of the business."

In his role as General Counsel of NSG, Akotia has guided the parent organization and its operating companies through complex regulatory, contractual, and risk environments—providing the foundation required for sustained, long-term growth. Since HGE's founding, Akotia has been a trusted advisor to senior executives and a champion of the people-first culture they helped build.

Akotia believes high-performing organizations are built on trust, clarity, and shared purpose—and that strong governance is not a constraint on growth, but a catalyst for it. That perspective continues to inform his leadership as Home Genius Exteriors accelerates its growth nationwide.

"Home Genius Exteriors is building a national platform the right way: Through disciplined growth, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to quality and communication," said Akotia. "As General Counsel of National Services Group, I've been proud to support Home Genius Exteriors from the beginning, and I'm honored to take on a more direct leadership role as we continue scaling while staying true to the values that differentiate this company."

About Home Genius Exteriors

Home Genius Exteriors is one of the fastest growing and most respected home improvement companies in America. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, unrivaled quality, and a culture of innovation, the company aims to revolutionize the home improvement experience for homeowners nationwide. Home Genius Exteriors offers a wide range of services, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutters, and more, all backed by a team of industry experts dedicated to delivering outstanding results. For more information, visit www.homegeniusexteriors.com. To join our growing team, visit www.join-genius.com.

SOURCE Home Genius Exteriors