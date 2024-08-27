Home Health Care News Names Help at Home Leaders to its Future Leaders Class of 2024

Award Program Recognizes Dynamic Home Care Leaders Defining the Future

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, relationship-based in-home personal care services, today announced that two Help at Home leaders, Indiana Market Leader Shelbie Kuhn and Ohio Market Leader Ashley Gore have been recognized by Home Health Care News as members of the Future Leaders Class of 2024. The Future Leaders awards program recognizes dynamic leaders, age 40 and under, who are defining the future of aging across the behavioral health, complex rehab technology, at-home care, home medical equipment, hospice and palliative care, senior housing sand skilled nursing industries.

Ashley Gore, Ohio Market Leader, and Shelbie Kuhn, Indiana Market Leader, Future Leaders Class of 2024

Indiana Market Leader Shelbie Kuhn has been with Help at Home for eight years, starting her career as a program manager in Greenwood, Indiana. Through her dedication and leadership, Shelbie has been instrumental in raising awareness about the challenges faced by older adults and individuals with disabilities in Indiana, and tirelessly working towards solutions to address them.

Ohio Market Leader Ashley Gore joined Help at Home as a branch manager six years ago. Her home care journey began with a hands-on role in caregiving at 18 years of age. She credits that caregiver experience as a key factor in how she manages as a successful servant-leader today.

"We are very proud of this well-deserved recognition for Ashley and Shelbie," said Help at Home's Chief Operating Officer Ray Smithberger. "Their expertise in home care combined with their passion for leadership and service is making a tremendous impact in our local communities at Help at Home. It's dedicated leaders like Ashley and Shelbie that enable us to provide such impactful support for people wanting to age in place in their own homes as independently as possible."

"The Future Leaders Class of 2024 is committed to bettering the lives of those they care for," stated Tim Mullaney, VP and Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare. "Each of these award winners is making an impact across their respective industries with the goals of improving the patient experience, supporting caregivers, and boosting overall health outcomes."

For more information about the program and to view the complete Future Leaders Class of 2024, please visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of March 31, 2024, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and integrated care management services to approximately 70,000 clients with the help of more than 57,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

