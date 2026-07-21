Home Healthcare Has Become One of the Industry's Fastest-Growing Care Settings. It's Time Worker Safety Kept Pace.

As the home becomes an extension of the healthcare workplace, SoloProtect is urging healthcare organizations to rethink how they protect clinicians working alone.

IRVING, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home healthcare is one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. healthcare industry. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of home health and personal care aides is projected to grow 17% between 2024 and 2034, much faster than the average for all occupations. As care increasingly shifts beyond traditional settings, healthcare leaders are facing a new reality: protecting a workforce that often delivers care alone.

SoloProtect, a leading provider of lone worker safety solutions, is calling on healthcare organizations to rethink conventional approaches to worker safety. Unlike hospitals, home healthcare professionals routinely enter unfamiliar environments where there may be no nearby colleagues, security personnel or reliable way to call on for immediate assistance. As care increasingly shifts into the community, organizations need safety strategies designed for the realities of today's mobile workforce.

"The home has become an extension of the healthcare workplace," said Stephen Luke, U.S. President and Head of Sales at SoloProtect. "Yet many organizations are still approaching worker safety as though every clinician is operating inside a hospital. It's time our safety strategies reflected the realities of today's workforce."

The risks extend beyond workplace violence. Home healthcare professionals routinely navigate unfamiliar environments, emotionally distressed patients or family members, isolated travel, medical emergencies and situations where immediate assistance simply isn't available. Traditional safety policies, manual check-ins, buddy systems and even cell phone service can fail in the moments they're needed most.

SoloProtect believes protecting lone workers is no longer simply a compliance obligation. It's a leadership responsibility and an essential part of delivering quality care. Organizations that invest in proactive safety programs are better positioned to strengthen employee confidence, improve retention, reduce organizational risk and support continuity of patient care.

To help advance that conversation, SoloProtect is launching a national educational initiative focused on protecting home healthcare workers, beginning with a complimentary webinar, How to Keep Home Health Workers Safe, on July 29 at 1 p.m. CDT.

Healthcare executives, home health leaders, safety professionals and clinical managers are invited to register for the complimentary webinar and learn practical strategies for strengthening lone worker safety programs at: https://bit.ly/4w757RP.

About SoloProtect

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, SoloProtect is a leading provider of lone worker safety solutions that help organizations protect employees working alone or in high-risk environments. Combining discreet personal safety technology with 24/7 professional monitoring and emergency response, SoloProtect is trusted by over 370,000 users worldwide. The company supports organizations across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government and other industries to strengthen worker safety and duty of care. Learn more at www.soloprotect.com.

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SOURCE SoloProtect