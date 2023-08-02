Home healthcare market size to grow by USD 312.33 million from 2022 to 2027; 44% of the growth will originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home healthcare market size is expected to grow by USD 312.33 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 12.64% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 44% of the market's overall growth. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the growth of the aging population, rising adoption of long-term healthcare services, and increasing awareness about healthcare. Furthermore, owing to favorable reimbursements provided by Medicare and Medicaid, patient engagement has improved in North America. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Healthcare Market 2023-2027

Home Healthcare Market: Quality of home healthcare and increasing patient satisfaction to drive growth

Quality of home healthcare and increasing patient satisfaction drive the growth of the home healthcare market. Caregivers and HCPs address the patient's physical, psychological, and healthcare requirements to improve the satisfaction of patients.

Furthermore, market vendors also apply quality controls and analyze their product offerings on a number of parameters such as privacy and dignity during service, consideration of patient preference during the selection of service, assessment of patient and caregiver needs before finalizing service, design, and plan of service delivery based on patient needs, etc. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the home healthcare market during the forecast period.

Home Healthcare Market: Increased Incidences Of Life-threatening Diseases

Increased incidences of life-threatening diseases are an emerging home healthcare market trend. Major lifestyle diseases include stroke, heart attack, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and liver cirrhosis. Furthermore, in 2020, chronic diseases such as stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases were the major causes of death.

Additionally, in order to address the high demand for healthcare facilities, manufacturers and suppliers introduce advanced products and expand market penetration through efficient distribution networks. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the home healthcare market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Home Healthcare Market Players:

The home healthcare market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

A and D Holon Holdings Co Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., ARKRAY Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Exergen Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Home Medical Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medline Industries LP, OMRON Corp., Pulsenmore Ltd., ResMed Inc., Rotech Healthcare Inc., and Stryker Corp.

Home Healthcare Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the home healthcare market by Type (Products, Services, and Solutions), Application (Medical treatment and Preventive healthcare), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Products contribute to most of the revenue of the global home healthcare market owing to their wide application and easy availability. Furthermore, various products are used in home healthcare, such as patient monitoring devices, POC products, assistive devices, and preventive healthcare products. Additionally, owing to the increasing demand for products, vendors are making significant investments. Recently launched products such as mobility aids, hospital beds, and pressure relief devices are being adopted by end-users. Hence, such factors fuel the products segment of the home healthcare market during the forecast period.

Home Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 312.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A and D Holon Holdings Co Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., ARKRAY Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Exergen Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Home Medical Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medline Industries LP, OMRON Corp., Pulsenmore Ltd., ResMed Inc., Rotech Healthcare Inc., and Stryker Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

