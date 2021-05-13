Home Healthcare Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 390 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global home healthcare market report.

The home healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Several trends in healthcare such as increasing demand of on-demand healthcare services, increasing demand of preventive healthcare devices, and adoption of patient-centric model in healthcare are expected to drive the growth of home healthcare market. The effect of COVID-19 has been slightly negative on global home healthcare market, but during the forecast period it expected boost this growth. This is because of the shift towards preventive healthcare and fueled the demand of contact-less thermometers and pulse oximeters during the pandemic. North America region has the highest market share in home healthcare market with an absolute growth of 38%, which is attributed by its mature healthcare sector and high awareness towards personal health in population. The global home healthcare market is segmented as home healthcare devices segment and home healthcare services segment and services segment accounted for almost 72% market share. The diagnostic and monitoring devices are widely used in home healthcare, as they are useful in monitoring several chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, etc. They are also useful in monitoring several vital signs such as body temperature, blood oxygen levels, and in monitoring sleep patterns of a person and the segment accounted for around 54% to the global home healthcare devices market. In home healthcare services market, the skilled nursing services accounted for a market share of 36% in 2020. Cardiovascular diseases occupied the highest market share of over 18% in global home healthcare market in 2020.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, indication, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 16 key vendors and 29 other vendors

Home Healthcare Market – Segmentation

The home healthcare services market accounted for the highest share of over 72% in 2020. Home services help provide the patients suffering from chronic diseases or are affected by any disability. Skilled nursing, diagnostics & monitoring, therapeutic, infusion therapy, and home health aide services are the major services offered under the services segment.

The global home healthcare devices market is growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Home use medical devices are observing demand as the awareness in the population toward home healthcare is growing. The devices segment accounted for the home healthcare market share of approx. 28% in 2020, the segment is likely to increase its market share in 2026.

The orthopedic disease segment captured over 16% of the global home healthcare market share. Home care services mainly dominate the orthopedic disease segment as they aid in daily life for people suffering from mobility challenges and musculoskeletal abnormalities. The increasing burden of orthopedic diseases across the globe is a significant impetus for the growth of orthopedic home healthcare services, especially in countries with a high percentage of the elderly population.

Home Healthcare Market by Product

Devices

Diagnostic and Monitoring devices



Therapeutic devices



Rehabilitation devices

Services

Skilled Nurse Services



Diagnostic and Monitoring Services



Therapeutic Services



Infusion Therapy Services



Home Health Aides Services



Others

Home Healthcare Market by Indication

Cardiovascular disease

Orthopedic Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Respiratory/Pulmonary Disease

Neurovascular Disease

Kidney Disease

Mobility Disorder

Others

Home Healthcare Market – Dynamics

On-demand healthcare services are popular as they are consumer-centric, easy to access and provide satisfactory services. These services are available in the travel industry, food industry, and transport industry. They are evolving in the healthcare industry as one of the fastest-growing trends. At present, people are expecting service to be available on their demand. Hence, many healthcare service providers have started on-demand healthcare services. One of the most popular examples is on-demand pharmacy apps. These apps let users get pharmaceutical products on-demand delivered to their homes. Telemedicine and telehealth platforms provide on-demand virtual healthcare services that let people book appointments with physicians of their choice to get the required medical consultation.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Shift to Patient-Centric Model

On-Demand Healthcare Services

Technological Advances in Home Healthcare Products

Low Risk of Hospital Readmission & Fall Injuries

Home Healthcare Market – Geography

North America includes countries such as the US and Canada that have advanced healthcare systems and high awareness of personal health. Most key vendors of the home healthcare market are native to the US. The major home healthcare service providers are from the US, which has attributed to its higher market share on a global scale. Hence, North America is expected to retain its position in the global home healthcare market. However, as the market is reached maturity, the market share is expected to be throughout the forecast period. The region is expected to show an incremental growth of over USD 43 billion during the forecast period, which is the highest value when compared with the incremental growth of other regions.

Home Healthcare Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa

Major Vendors

Omron Corporation

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V

A&D Company

Cardinal Health

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Air Liquide

Kindred Healthcare LLC

Bayada Home Health Care

Amedisys

LHC Group, Inc.

Encompass Health Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Advita Pflegedienst GmbH

Healthcare at Home

Privatassistenza

Portea

NIHON KOHDEN

OSI Systems

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Contec Medical Systems

Drägerwerk

EPSIMED

GUANGDONG BIOLIGHT MEDITECH

BIOLIGHT MEDITECH Kizlonmedical

Mediana

MEDION HEALTHCARE

SCHILLER

Skanray Technologies

Baxter International

CardioMed Supplies

Merit Medical Systems

MITRA INDUSTRIES

Angiplast

Lifeline Services

Health Line International

Newsol Technologies

Poly Medicure

Terumo

Utah Medical Products

Medcomp

Renax Biomedical Tech

