Home Healthcare Market worth $340.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 340.2 billion by 2027 from USD 226.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand for home care due to the rising healthcare costs, growing older population coupled advancements in home healthcare technologies are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=696

Browse in-depth TOC on "Home Healthcare Market"

245 - Tables

53 - Figures

332 - Pages

The therapeutic products segment accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market, by product segment, in 2021

The home healthcare market is segmented into testing, screening, and monitoring products; therapeutic products; and mobility care products. The therapeutic products holds the largest share of the home healthcare market in 2021, mainly due to increased incidence of chronic ailments, such as diabetes, cancer, and kidney failures.

Infusion therapy services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The home healthcare market has been segmented into skilled nursing services, rehabilitation therapy services, hospice & palliative care services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, and pregnancy care services. In 2021, skilled nursing services accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market. Factor such as growing elderly population is driving the growth of the market.

The other indications segment accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare, by indication segment, in 2021

Based on the indication, the home healthcare market has been segmented into cancer, respiratory diseases, movement disorders, cardiovascular diseases & hypertension, pregnancy, wound care, diabetes, hearing disorders, and other indications. In 2021, the other indications segment accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market. The increasing older population and renal disorders is driving the growth of this segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=696

North America is the largest regional market for home healthcare market

The global home healthcare market is segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the increasing overall geriatric population, and high disposable income. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific home healthcare market is driven primarily by the rising disposable income, efforts by the government in promoting home healthcare.

The major players operating in this market are Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Linde, Plc (Ireland), F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland), A&D Company, Limited (Japan), Bayada Home Health Care (US), Invacare Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Amedisys (US), ResMed, Inc. (US), LHC Group, Inc. (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Koninkluke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (UK), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Sunrise Medical (Germany), Roma Medical (UK), Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Vitalograph (UK), Advita Pflegedienst Gmbh (Germany), Renafan Gmbh (Germany), ADMR (France), Apex Medical Corp. (Taiwan), Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), Löwenstein Medical Technology Gmbh + Co., KG. (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen Ag (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), and Advin Health Care (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=696

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Wound Care Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Telehealth & Telemedicine Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Respiratory Care Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Cardiac Monitoring Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/home-healthcare-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/home-healthcare.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets