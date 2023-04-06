Home healthcare services market size to grow by USD 56.83 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by rising geriatric population - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home healthcare services market size is estimated to increase by USD 56.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the market. The older population is increasing at a rapid rate in both developed and developing countries worldwide. According to the estimates, the geriatric population in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, the US, Canada, and Mexico could quadruple by the end of this decade. People in this age group are vulnerable to communicable and non-communicable diseases and, hence, frequently need healthcare services. These factors have increased the demand for personal care, companion management, palliative care, fit-mind cognitive care, hospital discharge services, and home support care services worldwide, which is driving the market growth. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Healthcare Services Market 2022-2026

Global Home Healthcare Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (therapeutic services, diagnostic services, and others) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the therapeutic services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes services required for critically ill patients post-treatment and during recovery from a medical condition. The rise in demand for home healthcare and the availability of skilled professionals are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the rising number of medical cases due to various accidents and chronic diseases will support the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global home healthcare services market.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the expanding aging population, increasing adoption of long-term healthcare services, and increasing awareness about healthcare are driving the growth of the regional market. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies that reduce the burden of healthcare spending on patients is another major factor driving the growth of the home healthcare services market in North America .

Global Home Healthcare Services Market – Vendor Analysis

The global home healthcare services market is fragmented and competitive due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. Small vendors offer a limited number of products, services, and solutions in a particular region. With the global vendors consistently increasing their footprint in the market, the regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify further during the forecast period due to product and service extensions and product innovations. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

AccentCare Inc. - The company offers home healthcare services that include care management, health alert systems, medical home care, hospice and palliative care, and home health.

- The company offers home healthcare services that include care management, health alert systems, medical home care, hospice and palliative care, and home health. Addus HomeCare Corp.

Advino Healthcare Pvt ltd.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Amedisys Inc. - The company offers home healthcare services that include home healthcare, hospice care, palliative care, and personal care.

- The company offers home healthcare services that include home healthcare, hospice care, palliative care, and personal care. Bluebird Care Network - The company offers home healthcare services that include domiciliary care, companionship care, specialist care, dementia care, Alzheimer's disease care, Parkinson's disease care, physical disabilities care, learning disabilities support, rabblement services, acquired brain injury, and arthritis care.

- The company offers home healthcare services that include domiciliary care, companionship care, specialist care, dementia care, Alzheimer's disease care, Parkinson's disease care, physical disabilities care, learning disabilities support, rabblement services, acquired brain injury, and arthritis care. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - The company offers home healthcare services that include oncology care, enteral nutrition, post-surgical care, enter stomal therapy, infusion therapy, wound care, patient education, anodyne therapy, diabetes care, transplant care, cardiac care, blood pressure monitoring, catheter care, and pain management.

- The company offers home healthcare services that include oncology care, enteral nutrition, post-surgical care, enter stomal therapy, infusion therapy, wound care, patient education, anodyne therapy, diabetes care, transplant care, cardiac care, blood pressure monitoring, catheter care, and pain management. Apollo Homecare

CVS Health

Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Grand world Elder Care

Health Vista Private Ltd.

Kindred Healthcare LLC

LHC GROUP INC.

Magic Potion Technology Pvt Ltd.

Max Healthcare

Philips International BV

ProMedica Health System Inc.

Sutter Health

TriBeCa Care

Global Home Healthcare Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

Increasing acceptance of connected healthcare is identified as the key trend in the market. The popularity of connected healthcare services is increasing among healthcare professionals and patients. These services provide opportunities for patients to stay well-connected with healthcare professionals through integrated technology platforms. With the help of technology and advanced devices, connected healthcare systems provide real-time data to patients, caregivers, and doctors. They reduce the cost of healthcare services without compromising on quality. They also ensure a reduced number of medical errors, real-time patient data collection, and preventive healthcare. Such benefits are increasing demand for connected healthcare services, which is positively influencing market growth.

Major challenges –

The limited availability of a skilled workforce is the major challenge in the market. Factors such as high patient satisfaction and improved convenience have increased the quality of global home healthcare services worldwide. However, the dearth of skilled healthcare professionals to provide the required services, especially in developing countries is reducing the market growth potential. The growing shortage of skilled professionals has affected patients highly dependent on doctors and healthcare facilities for various chronic diseases. This challenge will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this home healthcare services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home healthcare services market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the home healthcare services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home healthcare services market industry across North America , Asia , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home healthcare services market vendors

Home Healthcare Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 56.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 9.53 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AccentCare Inc., Addus HomeCare Corp., Advino Healthcare Pvt ltd., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amedisys Inc., Apollo Homecare, Bluebird Care network, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., CVS Health, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Grand world Elder Care, Health Vista Private Ltd., Kindred Healthcare LLC, LHC GROUP INC., Magic Potion Technology Pvt Ltd., Max Healthcare, Philips International BV, ProMedica Health System Inc., Sutter Health, and TriBeCa Care Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

