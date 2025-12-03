HOME HELPERS® FRANCHISE CONTINUES TO LEAD THE SENIOR CARE FRANCHISE INDUSTRY WITH 28 YEARS OF PROVEN EXCELLENCE AND INNOVATION

CEO Emma Dickison drives growth and purpose in the nation's most trusted in-home care franchise

CINCINNATI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Helpers® Home Care, consistently recognized among the nation's top senior care franchises, continues to set the standard for excellence in the rapidly growing in-home care industry, achieving 28 years of record-breaking growth while maintaining its commitment to compassionate, high-quality care that families depend on.

As the senior population is expected to double by 2050, demand for quality in-home care continues to surge. Home Helpers® Home Care franchise owners are leading that growth with compassion and purpose, building sustainable businesses while making a meaningful difference in their communities.

"We have the unique opportunity to combine the emotional satisfaction of helping seniors maintain their independence with the proven business potential of a booming industry," said Home Helpers® Home Care CEO and President Emma Dickison, CFE, CSA. "Our franchise owners aren't just building businesses; they're transforming lives and strengthening communities across the nation."

Dickison, who has led Home Helpers® Home Care for 18 years, brings decades of franchise industry expertise to her role. In 2025, she was appointed to the International Franchise Association's board of directors, one of 16 new members elected to champion the value of franchising as a local, community-based business model.

From day one, Home Helpers® Home Care franchise owners receive the hands-on training, marketing resources, and 24/7 operational support they need to deliver exceptional care and grow their business with confidence. The brand's industry-leading training, technology, and marketing support, combined with ongoing operational and clinical guidance, create a proven system that helps franchisees thrive.

Families across the U.S. choose Home Helpers® Home Care for its reputation of compassionate, high-quality care delivered by thoroughly trained professionals committed to helping seniors live independently at home. The brand's consistent quality assurance and caregiver training programs ensure that every client receives exceptional care tailored to their unique needs.

With 40% of adults over 65 years old requiring daily assistance and 70% needing help at some point, Home Helpers® Home Care provides a cost-effective solution that allows seniors to receive care in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes while maintaining their independence and dignity.

Recognized for excellence in both innovation and compassion, Home Helpers® Home Care empowers franchise owners to make a real difference in their communities while building one of the most trusted brands in senior home care. The brand's innovative use of technology in care coordination, safety, and communication, combined with its strong community engagement, positions Home Helpers Home Care as a leader in the industry.

Home Helpers® Home Care is ranked on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500, a testament to the brand's proven leadership in the senior and in-home care franchise industry. With a national footprint and trusted by thousands of families since 1997, Home Helpers Home Care continues to expand its reach while maintaining the highest standards of care excellence.

About Home Helpers® Home Care

Founded in 1997, Home Helpers® Home Care is a premier nationwide in-home care leader that provides care for seniors and others in over 1,500 communities across 40 states. The company offers a wide range of in-home care services, safety and monitoring technology, and meal and nutrition planning to help individuals remain independent wherever they call home. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.HomeHelpersFranchise.com.

