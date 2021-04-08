Home Helpers® Home Care Acquired by RiverGlade Capital

CINCINNATI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H.H. Franchising Systems Inc. ("H.H. Franchising"), a Cincinnati-based company that operates Home Helpers® Home Care, announced today it has been acquired by RiverGlade Capital ("RiverGlade"), a Chicago-based growth-oriented private equity firm that invests solely in healthcare companies.

Previously owned by private equity firm Linsalata Capital Partners, H.H. Franchising will maintain its current leadership team, national support team and franchise system as part of the transaction. The company will also continue operations at its Cincinnati headquarters.

Home Helpers Home Care CEO and President Emma Dickison said its new partnership with RiverGlade will accelerate growth for the nationwide in-home care leader.

"Home Helpers Home Care has realized 15% compound annual growth rate over the last five years and our new partners at RiverGlade will provide experience and resources to support us to continue on that upward path and at an accelerated pace," said Dickison. "This is an investment in Home Helpers Home Care that enables us to provide exceptional in-home care for more families and seniors across the country."

Home Helpers Home Care operates in more than 1,000 communities across the United States. The company has more than 320 franchise territories operating in 41 states and growing.

"With its strong performance in the home care market and talented leadership team and staff, we saw an opportunity in Home Helpers Home Care in which our investment could continue to fuel growth," said Danny Rosenberg, Managing Partner at RiverGlade. "We recognize the great company that has been built at Home Helpers Home Care and look forward to working with Emma and team."

Home Helpers Home Care was founded in 1997 and has grown to become one of the largest franchisors of in-home senior care. Dickison joined Home Helpers Home Care in 2007 and has elevated the in-home care franchise company in her role as president and CEO. Home Helpers Home Care provides comprehensive home care services and support for individuals who choose to live independently at home.

ABOUT HOME HELPERS HOME CARE

Since 1997, Home Helpers® Home Care has provided exceptional in-home care to seniors and others. With independently owned and operated offices in more than 1,000 communities across the United States, we are committed to supporting the dignity and independence of the families we serve. Learn more at HomeHelpersHomeCare.com. For franchising information, visit HomeHelpersFranchise.com.

ABOUT RIVERGLADE CAPITAL

RiverGlade Capital is a healthcare services-focused private equity firm that invests in high-quality, differentiated businesses. RiverGlade partners with companies that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

SOURCE Home Helpers Home Care