HOME HELPERS® HOME CARE BUILDS MOMENTUM WITH 18 FRANCHISE AGREEMENTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2026

National in-home care franchise marks leadership milestones, continued expansion across target U.S. markets

CINCINNATI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Helpers® Home Care, a trusted brand and industry leader in the in-home care franchise space, signed 18 franchise agreements through the second quarter of 2026, demonstrating steady growth as demand rises for trusted care delivered at home. The brand also opened 13 new locations and completed two franchise expansions during the first half of 2026.

Home Helpers® Home Care signed seven agreements, opened nine new locations and completed two expansions in Q1 2026, followed by 11 new agreements and four new openings in Q2 2026. This growth reflects the in-home care franchise brand's continued investment in training, care technology, marketing resources and ongoing operational support designed to help franchisees build sustainable local businesses.

"The results of the first half of 2026 show the strength of the Home Helpers franchise community and the value of growing with purpose," said Home Helpers® Home Care CEO & President Emma Dickison. "Every new agreement and opening represents a local entrepreneur preparing to serve families with compassionate, reliable care. We remain focused on giving franchisees the tools and support they need to lead in their communities."

Home Helpers® Home Care is actively recruiting qualified franchise candidates in high-demand markets, including Minneapolis-St. Paul; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Houston and Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Pittsburgh; San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area in California; and several Florida markets, including Orlando and the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region.

The company also marked several leadership and franchisee milestones in Q2. Nick Evans was appointed Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Bill Burlingham, who retired after 11 years of service. Franchisee Rick Cseak received Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine's 2026 Most Valuable Performer Veteran Entrepreneurship Award, honoring his 18 years with Home Helpers® Home Care and leadership as a third-generation military veteran.

In April, Home Helpers® Home Care franchisees and team members from the National Support Center gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the company's three-day National Conference. Workshops, keynote sessions, and peer discussions focused on the future of in-home care. An awards gala recognized leading franchisees with honors including the CEO Award, Spirit of Adam Brown Award, Brand Identity Award and Brand Champion awards.

"Home Helpers franchisees bring experience, heart and fresh thinking to the work of helping people remain independent at home," Dickison said. "The Home Helpers National Conference gave everyone an important opportunity to learn from one another, recognize excellent work and prepare for the next stage of responsible growth."

Home Helpers® Home Care received multiple franchise industry recognitions in 2026, including placement on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000 lists and recognition on four Franchise Business Review lists. The company also earned the Best of Home Care Endorsed National Provider designation, and FranServe's Fran-Tastic Brands list included Home Helpers® Home Care for the seventh consecutive year.

To explore available franchise opportunities, visit HomeHelpersFranchise.com.

About Home Helpers® Home Care

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, Home Helpers® Home Care is a leading in-home care franchise system dedicated to helping seniors and individuals in need of assistance live independently in the comfort of their own homes. With a proven franchise model, industry-leading technology, and a culture built on compassion and support, Home Helpers® Home Care continues to expand across markets throughout the United States. Learn more at www.homehelpersfranchise.com.

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SOURCE Home Helpers Home Care