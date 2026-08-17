HOME HELPERS® HOME CARE RANKS ON THE 2026 INC. 5000 LIST

National in-home care franchise recognized among fastest-growing U.S. private companies based on 2022–2025 revenue growth as Home Helpers® Home Care expands in markets nationwide

CINCINNATI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Helpers® Home Care, a trusted brand and industry leader in the in-home care franchise space, ranked on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

The recognition highlights Home Helpers Home Care's growth as demand rises nationwide for non-medical in-home care for seniors and other adults who want to remain independent at home. The annual Inc. 5000 list recognizes successful independent businesses that have achieved significant growth while creating jobs, advancing innovation and strengthening the U.S. economy.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 reflects the strength of our in-home care franchise system and the commitment of the people behind it," said Home Helpers® Home Care CEO & President Emma Dickison. "Home Helpers Home Care franchise owners and their caregivers make a meaningful difference in their communities every day by helping people live safely and independently at home. This recognition reinforces the Home Helpers Home Care commitment to expanding access to compassionate care while giving purpose-driven entrepreneurs the tools, technology and support to build strong, local businesses."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes companies redefining growth across industries, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products and professional services. According to Inc., this year's 5,000 honorees achieved a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130% and collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy during that period.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision-making and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate this year's honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place Oct. 14-16 in Dallas. The complete Inc. 5000 list, company profiles and searchable database are available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of Dec. 31, 2025. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

As Home Helpers® Home Care continues expanding its in-home care franchise system across the United States, the company is focused on meeting growing demand for exceptional care that enables seniors to remain safely and independently at home. The brand operates in one of the fastest-growing, most recession-resistant categories in franchising, driven by an aging U.S. population, a healthcare shift toward delivering in-home care, and a growing consumer preference for aging in place with care that prioritizes dignity and independence.

About Home Helpers® Home Care

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, Home Helpers® Home Care is a leading in-home care franchise system dedicated to helping seniors and individuals in need of assistance live independently in the comfort of their own homes. With a proven franchise model, industry-leading technology and a culture built on compassion and support, Home Helpers Home Care continues to expand across markets throughout the United States. Learn more at www.homehelpersfranchise.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Tabacnic

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Home Helpers Home Care