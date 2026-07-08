TOP FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE HOME CARE INDUSTRY

Home Helpers® Home Care Shares What Families and Aspiring Franchise Owners Need to Understand About the $173.6 Billion Home Care Industry's Growth

CINCINNATI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The home care industry is growing faster than most people realize, and aspiring entrepreneurs paying attention are the ones best positioned to benefit. Home Helpers® Home Care, a nationally recognized leader in home care franchising since 1997, is sharing five foundational facts that cut through the noise and explain why the category is booming, why demand is durable, what that means for families navigating care decisions and why it is relevant to prospective owners evaluating their next big move.

Ten Thousand Americans Turn 65 Every Day

According to AARP, approximately 10,000 Americans turn 65 years old every single day. By 2030, every member of the Baby Boomer generation will have crossed that threshold. This aging population is already reshaping how communities, healthcare systems and families think about care. The home care industry sits directly at the center of that shift, and Home Helpers® Home Care franchisees are equipped to meet this growing demand.

The preference for aging in place reinforces the trend. According to AARP, 75 percent of adults age 50 and older want to remain in their homes as they age. That preference, paired with the sheer scale of the aging population, creates demand that is built in. For families, it means the need for reliable, professional home care is arriving faster than many expect. For prospective Home Helpers® Home Care franchise owners, it means entering a category with structural, long-term tailwinds.

The U.S. Home Care Market Is One of the Fastest-Growing Sectors in the Country

According to IBISWorld, the U.S. home care market is currently valued at approximately $173.6 billion and is projected to more than double over the next decade. That growth is driven by the convergence of an aging population, shifting healthcare economics and a clear and growing national preference for compassionate care delivered at home.

Hospital systems, insurers and payers increasingly recognize the value of home-based care solutions, both in terms of patient outcomes and cost efficiency. That recognition is reinforcing the long-term relevance of the category. For prospective Home Helpers® Home Care franchisees, the market trajectory represents a business opportunity grounded in real, documented and compounding demand.

Home Care Is a Need-Based Business in Every Economic Environment

Home Helpers® Home Care occupies a unique position in the franchising landscape because it is an essential service that is need-based rather than want-based. When families face economic uncertainty, discretionary spending is often the first thing reduced. The care that helps an aging parent remain safe, comfortable and independent at home rarely falls into that category.

In-home care also offers more flexibility through customizable care plans, which makes it an increasingly practical solution as broader healthcare costs continue to rise. That distinction is one of the primary reasons the home care category has demonstrated consistent stability even during periods of significant economic pressure. It is a recession-resistant business built on genuine need, and that foundation matters when choosing a proven franchise model like Home Helpers® Home Care.

Most Families Are Closer to a Care Need Than They Realize

According to a study published in The Journals of Gerontology, approximately 75 percent of older adults with an adult child live within 30 miles of that child. Geographic proximity does not eliminate the challenges families face when coordinating daily support, transportation, companionship and supervision for an aging loved one. In many cases, it makes those challenges more visible and immediate.

Adult children who live nearby often absorb significant caregiving responsibilities that compete with professional obligations, personal commitments and balancing their own family life. Professional in-home care addresses that gap directly. It provides consistent, exceptional caregiving that allows families to stay connected to their loved ones without carrying the full weight of daily care coordination alone. That need is growing across virtually every community in the country.

Market Demand Is Only Half the Story for Franchise Owners

The home care market is booming, but the franchise owners best positioned to grow with it are the ones who build strong operations from the start. In many markets, the primary constraint is not client demand but caregiver recruitment and retention. That operational reality is something Home Helpers® Home Care addresses directly through its world-class tools, technology and training.

Home Helpers® Home Care equips franchisees with the infrastructure needed to build reliable care teams and deliver consistent service from day one. Backed by more than 29 years of experience, the model is designed to help franchisees respond to real community need while building a business that is both meaningful and durable.

"The home care industry is rapidly growing, and the fundamentals have never been stronger. What we offer prospective franchise owners is not just access to a high-demand market. It is a proven system, a culture of support and a mission that makes the work matter every single day," said Home Helpers® Home Care CEO and President Emma Dickison.

Home Helpers® Home Care is actively seeking qualified franchise candidates across the country. Key markets include Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; Broward County/Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Kansas City, Missouri; Phoenix, Arizona; San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, California; Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas; Greater Detroit, Michigan; Des Moines, Iowa; Orlando, Florida; Huntsville, Alabama; San Diego, California; New Haven County, Connecticut; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Central Coast/San Luis Obispo, California; Albuquerque/Santa Fe, New Mexico; Tucson, Arizona; Greenville, South Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; Austin, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Monterey/Salinas, California.

About Home Helpers® Home Care

Founded in 1997, Home Helpers® Home Care is a premier nationwide in-home care leader that provides compassionate care for seniors, individuals with disabilities, those recovering from illness or surgery and anyone needing assistance with daily living activities in over 1,500 communities and across 40 states. Home Helpers Home Care offers a wide range of in-home care services, safety and monitoring technology and meal and nutrition planning to help individuals remain independent wherever they call home. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.HomeHelpersFranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Tabacnic

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Home Helpers Home Care