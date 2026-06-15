HOME HELPERS® HOME CARE NAMES NICK EVANS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO SUPPORT NATIONAL IN-HOME CARE FRANCHISE GROWTH

Seasoned franchise finance leader steps in to guide the brand's next phase of growth, honoring a more than decade-long legacy of stability and service

CINCINNATI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Helpers® Home Care, one of the nation's most trusted in-home care franchise systems, has appointed Nick Evans as chief financial officer, bringing a wealth of franchise finance expertise to one of the fastest-growing segments in the care industry. He succeeds outgoing CFO Bill Burlingham, who is retiring after 11 years of stellar work positioning the company's operations and culture for significant growth.

Evans, a franchise finance executive with extensive experience in multi-unit and franchise operations, most recently served as CFO at Liberty Tax Services, where he led large finance teams across complex, multi-entity and franchise organizations. He joins Home Helpers® Home Care at a pivotal moment for the brand as it continues its national expansion in 2026 and continues to invest in franchise development, operational technology and scalable support systems for franchise owners.

Evans has been onboarding for the past several months alongside outgoing CFO Bill Burlingham in a deliberate, hands-on leadership overlap, giving him a significant head start on a typical CFO transition timeline. This transition strategy ensures minimal disruption and positions Evans to lead from day one with deep institutional knowledge already in place.

"The in-home care industry is at an inflection point, and the infrastructure Bill built positions Home Helpers to lead it," said Evans. "My goal is to continue that legacy by supporting our franchisees' growth, strengthening our financial systems and helping more people live independently and with dignity."

Outgoing CFO Burlingham Strengthened Home Helpers Home Care® Operations, Culture

Evans steps into a role shaped by Burlingham, who is retiring after 11 years of exemplary service. His achievements include constructing the system-wide implementation of WellSky, standardizing the Chart of Accounts across the entire franchise network, overseeing the National Support Center relocation, and introducing Tableau and ProfitKeeper, which significantly strengthened system performance management capabilities.

Among his most notable achievements: zero team turnover throughout his entire tenure, a remarkable operational milestone that reflects both the culture Burlingham helped cultivate and the trust he earned with those around him. His work at Home Helpers® Home Care draws on a career spanning more than 40 years in finance and accounting.

"Bill's impact on Home Helpers® Home Care goes far beyond the numbers. He brought stability, precision and deep commitment to this brand for over a decade to help us build smarter systems and a stronger foundation that our franchisees rely on every day," said Home Helpers Home Care CEO & President Emma Dickison. "We are profoundly grateful for his leadership and wish him a well-earned retirement."

"It has been the privilege of my career to serve this brand and the extraordinary people behind it," said Burlingham. "From our franchisees to the clients they care for every day, this work has always been bigger than finance. I'm grateful to know I'll be leaving the brand in great hands."

As Home Helpers® Home Care continues its national expansion in 2026, the organization remains focused on bringing exceptional in-home care to the people who need it most: seniors. The brand operates in one of the fastest-growing, most recession-resistant categories in franchising, driven by aging demographics, a generational shift toward in-home care and a growing consumer preference for care that prioritizes dignity and independence at home.

About Home Helpers® Home Care

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, Home Helpers® Home Care is a leading in-home care franchise system dedicated to helping seniors and individuals in need of assistance live independently in the comfort of their own homes. With a proven franchise model, industry-leading technology, and a culture built on compassion and support, Home Helpers Home Care continues to expand across markets throughout the United States. Learn more at www.homehelpersfranchise.com.

SOURCE Home Helpers Home Care