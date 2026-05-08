HOME HELPERS® HOME CARE ADDRESSES WHAT PROSPECTIVE FRANCHISE CANDIDATES WANT TO KNOW ABOUT ENTERING THE GROWING IN-HOME CARE INDUSTRY

As In-Home Care Becomes a $165B Industry, Home Helpers® Home Care Pulls Back the Curtain on Franchise Ownership and Proven Staffing Success

CINCINNATI, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's prospective franchise owners are asking smarter, more personal questions, not just about financial returns, but whether a business truly fits their life. Home Helpers® Home Care, a nationally recognized leader in home senior care franchising since 1997, answers those questions head-on by providing a transparent, experience-backed insight into the questions that matter most: What does ownership look like day to day? And how does a franchisee build and keep a reliable, high-quality caregiving team?

Purpose-Driven Ownership with Real Lifestyle Flexibility

Home Helpers® Home Care franchisees are not hands-on Caregivers. They are community connectors, relationship builders, and business operators. Their days are spent coaching their caregiving teams, cultivating referral partnerships with healthcare providers, and growing a business that delivers meaningful work and community impact, all within a model designed to support long-term, lifestyle-friendly ownership that does not require a clinical background. That is part of what makes Home Helpers® Home Care stand apart. The model is built to help franchisees focus on leadership, growth, and local relationship-building rather than trying to figure out the business from scratch.

One of the most common mistakes new franchise owners make is underestimating the fact that home healthcare is built on relationships. Owning a Home Helpers® Home Care franchise means building trust with clients, leading and supporting Caregivers, and developing strong referral relationships that help grow the business over time. Home Helpers Home Care addresses this directly through a structured onboarding process, dedicated performance coaching, and an operational playbook that prepares franchisees for the full reality of ownership. The Home Helpers Home Care National Support Center provides ongoing resources, reinforcing that franchisees are never in business alone. For prospective owners asking whether this opportunity fits their life and capabilities, that built-in structure is a meaningful differentiator.

"As part of a third-generation military family, I was raised with a deep respect for service and the importance of having a reliable team behind you. Transitioning into the home care space more than 20 years ago felt like a natural extension of those values. The brand's model allowed me to leverage my background in disciplined operations while creating a business that fit my lifestyle." — Rick Cseak, Franchise Owner, Home Helpers® Home Care of Denver, Colorado

Caregiver Recruitment Strategies Built Into the Model

Staffing is consistently a top concern for prospective in-home care franchise owners, and for good reason. The ability to recruit and retain qualified Caregivers is the operational backbone of any successful home care business. Home Helpers® Home Care equips franchisees with a proven Caregiver recruitment engine built around structured sourcing strategies and operational guidance designed to help franchisees build a reliable care team from day one. That support is critical because franchisees are building comprehensive home care businesses that actively deliver care, support families, and manage the full client relationship from assessment to ongoing service.

Reducing Caregiver turnover goes beyond compensation. Home Helpers® Home Care's retention systems are grounded in a culture-first philosophy that addresses the motivational, relational, and professional drivers that keep great Caregivers engaged. The brand's Exceptional Caregiver Awards program further reinforces that culture, recognizing standout team members nominated by the families they serve. The result is workforce stability that directly translates into better client outcomes and stronger business performance. The role of caregiver recruitment is to help franchisees build and sustain a care team that supports exceptional service delivery and strengthens the overall client experience.

"Staffing is the number-one question we hear from franchise candidates, and it should be. What we have built is not just a recruitment strategy, it is a full retention system rooted in recognition, culture, and career investment. When Caregivers feel valued, they stay. And when they stay, our franchisees thrive," said Home Helpers® Home Care CEO & President Emma Dickison.

As Home Helpers® Home Care continues its national expansion in 2026, the organization remains focused on bringing compassionate in-home care to the people who need it most: seniors. For prospective owners, that means the opportunity is backed by real demand in one of the fastest-growing, most recession-resistant categories in franchising. Aging demographics, a national shift toward in-home care, and growing preference for care delivered at home continue to strengthen the long-term outlook for the business.

Home Helpers® Home Care is actively seeking qualified franchise candidates across the country. Key markets include Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; Broward County / Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Kansas City, Missouri; Phoenix, Arizona; San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, California; Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas; Greater Detroit, Michigan; Des Moines, Iowa; Orlando, Florida; Huntsville, Alabama; San Diego, California; New Haven County, Connecticut; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Central Coast / San Luis Obispo, California; Albuquerque / Santa Fe, New Mexico; Tucson, Arizona; Greenville, South Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; Austin, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Monterey / Salinas, California.

About Home Helpers ® Home Care

Founded in 1997, Home Helpers® Home Care is a premier nationwide in-home care leader that provides compassionate care for seniors, individuals with disabilities, those recovering from illness or surgery, and anyone needing assistance with daily living activities in over 1,500 communities and across 40 states. Home Helpers Home Care offers a wide range of in-home care services, safety and monitoring technology, and meal and nutrition planning to help individuals remain independent wherever they call home. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.HomeHelpersFranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Tabacnic

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817-329-3257

SOURCE Home Helpers Home Care