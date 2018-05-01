Home Helpers Partners with ClearCare to Provide Its Franchises Access to the Industry's Leading Home Care Technology Platform

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with ClearCare. Their best-in-class tools and proven innovations will help increase our offices' efficiencies and effectiveness – keeping our offices focused on providing exceptional care," said Emma Dickison, CEO & President, Home Helpers. "ClearCare has a reputation for innovation and exceptional service that aligns with ours. Through Home Helpers' bold focus on innovation, best-in-class technology and exceptional caregivers, we've outpaced the industry. And, we expect the change to ClearCare will help prepare our offices for their future continued growth."

"We're extremely excited and proud to be partnered with Home Helpers," said Geoff Nudd, founder and CEO of ClearCare. "We look forward to supporting Home Helpers in the years ahead with a 'drumbeat' of continued innovation in the platform, and alignment behind Home Helpers' strategy with enterprise class APIs and business intelligence tools."

ClearCare is the Exclusive Awards Dinner sponsor at the Home Helpers Conference in Charleston, SC and encourages Home Helpers franchise owners who want to learn more about ClearCare to schedule an appointment at the ClearCare Genius Lab at the conference, request a demo and to also complete a Readiness Survey. More information can be found here: https://www.clearcareonline.com/home-helpers-welcome

About Home Helpers

Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading senior-care franchises, specializing in comprehensive home care services for seniors, expectant and new mothers, those recovering from illness or injury and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers currently has a presence in more than 900 communities across North America and is seeking qualified franchise candidates in strategic communities throughout the country. Home Helpers has been ranked the #1 Senior Care Franchise and "Best of the Best" by Entrepreneur magazine five times and continues to lead the way in the senior-care industry. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link Help At The Touch Of A Button, a national provider of medical alert units, including a 24-hour personal emergency response system, an automated medication dispenser and vital signs monitoring unit that enable seniors to feel safer and live independently at home for longer than might otherwise be possible. Home Helpers does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion, race, sex, color, national origin, ethnicity, disability, age or sexual preference in connection with employment or acceptance, treatment, or participation in its programs, services and activities. For more information on Home Helpers and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.homehelpershomecare.com or http://www.homehelpersfranchise.com.

Home Helpers has committed to recruiting 3,000 veterans and military family members to its network in 2018.

About ClearCare

ClearCare is the industry leading home care technology platform and serves over 4,000 home care agencies representing 500,000 caregivers and 400,000 seniors. Our rapid growth in customers is driven by our innovative SaaS and mobile platform that helps manage all home care agency business functions, including scheduling, billing, payroll, senior-to-caregiver matching, CRM, HR, reporting, and point-of-care management. ClearCare makes the business of home care administration intuitive, efficient, and paper-free. Learn more about ClearCare here: www.clearcareonline.com

