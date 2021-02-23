Home Improvement Host and Influencer, Danny Lipford, Shares Expert Tips to 'Caulk Out the Cold' This Winter

MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're interested in saving 15% on your winter energy bill, tune in for advice from Today's Homeowner Media home improvement host, Danny Lipford, in a national media campaign titled, "Caulk Out the Cold." Partnering with New Jersey-based gas and electric utility, Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), Lipford is excited to launch the campaign and raise awareness among homeowners about reducing energy use, saving money and shrinking their carbon footprint.

"Being a homeowner can feel overwhelming at times - there's always something that needs to be done," says Lipford. "But if you can only make time for a few chores, sealing the envelope of your home should be at the top of your list! It will provide a more comfortable environment for you and your family and help reduce your energy use and costs - making you the smartest homeowner on the block."

One of the easiest ways to seal your home is to grab some caulk. Small cracks and crevices around doors, windows and other protrusions might seem small, but Lipford notes adding them up could easily translate to a 3' x 3' space. Caulking these areas will keep out cold winter air, and prevent pollen, humidity and insects from entering your home.

He also offers a tip for identifying drafty areas and cracks - turn off fans and your HVAC system, and light a match. Hold the match near windows and doors and watch for flame movement. If the flame is disturbed, air is leaking in the area. If it remains undisturbed, that window or door is likely well-sealed. Get Lipford's guide for successful caulking.

In addition to "Caulking Out the Cold," assessing your home's insulation is vital to sealing its envelope. Installing additional insulation, according to Lipford, provides the best return on investment for any homeowner. If you aren't sure about your current insulation level, check out Lipford's video guide to determine your needs. 40 percent of a home's heat loss takes place through the attic, so protecting it with additional insulation, along with other areas such as floors and crawlspaces, provides immediate improvement in comfort and energy savings.

Lipford offers another clever tip for homeowners - adding an attic stair cover. In most homes, attic stairs are mounted to a thin piece of plywood, which separates heated or conditioned air from escaping through the attic. Attic stair covers are inexpensive and require no formal installation, so putting one in place adds more energy savings to your bottom line.

Finally, to round out the campaign, Lipford discusses the important, but often "unseen," impact of improving energy efficiency in homes - benefit to the environment. By consuming less energy in homes, homeowners actively conserve natural resources and reduce their carbon footprint. Energy efficiency is the centerpiece of PSE&G's clean energy vision because it benefits customers and the environment - it's the one strategy for combating climate change that lowers customers' bills. PSE&G's energy efficiency programs have won 14 awards since 2012.

The media campaign is sponsored by PSE&G and Today's Homeowner Media, and is broadcasting across TV and radio outlets throughout the U.S. to an audience of 7+ million.

ABOUT TODAY'S HOMEOWNER

Today's Homeowner, led by host and expert remodeler, Danny Lipford, is a trusted home improvement authority delivering fresh, original, practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms including the top-rated, nationally syndicated "Today's Homeowner" television show, radio show, podcast, website and social channels.

ABOUT PSE&G

Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability. In 2020, PSE&G was named the most trusted combined gas & electric utility in the East Region, by the Cogent Syndicated Brand Trust Index. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years.

