Home Improvement Industry Leader System Pavers Purchases Humanoid Robot, Pepper®, to Enhance Homeowners' Remodel Experience

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- System Pavers, the home improvement industry's leading design and installation company, today announced the addition of Pepper, the humanoid robot from SoftBank Robotics America, Inc. (SBRA), to its growing initiatives in advanced technology.

Humanoid Robot Pepper offers a new, innovative way for homeowners to interact with System Pavers regarding their outdoor remodel.

"In an ever-evolving technologically savvy world, we feel passionately about staying ahead of innovations in the home improvement industry. With Pepper, homeowners will have a new, fun and interactive way to engage with System Pavers. We can't wait to introduce our homeowners to this unique experience," states Larry Green, CEO of System Pavers.

With Pepper, customers are provided with a fun state-of-the-art and interactive way to learn about System Pavers and its products and services. Through its human-like form factor and conversational experience, Pepper will offer System Pavers' customers a unique experience while helping them design the outdoor living space of their dreams.

Pepper is designed to answer homeowners' questions about outdoor living and help to better understand their outdoor living aspirations and unique design requests. Homeowners can also explore Pepper's playful side by activating the selfie feature or, they can allow Pepper to be the photographer and activate the digital photo booth. System Pavers is thrilled to bring the Pepper experience to its customers and offer them fresh ways to engage with the brand.

Homeowners can interact with Pepper from June 1 through July 4 at the San Diego County Fair in the System Pavers booth (booth #1242 in the O'Brien building) and at the Orange County Fair from July 13 through August 12.

*Pepper only present on select days and times. Please visit System Pavers website for more details.

About Pepper

With large expressive eyes and human-like movements and gestures, Pepper is a 4-foot (1.2-meter) humanoid robot. Created by SoftBank Robotics, Pepper was designed to provide a unique, interactive experience for end users in a business environment such as retail, hospitality, travel, financial services, and healthcare. Pepper offers new ways for businesses to engage and communicate with customers and clients through conversation and light information gathering such as gender, and general age of the person it engages with. SoftBank Robotics is rolling out Pepper in North America, Asia and Europe with a business first approach. Pepper ® is a trademark of SoftBank Robotics Europe registered in the US and other countries.

For more information about Pepper and SoftBank Robotics please visit: https://www.softbankrobotics.com/us

About System Pavers

Since 1992, System Pavers has become the leading design and installation company in the outdoor remodel industry. As the outdoor home improvement industry has evolved over the years, so have we. Homeowners can find peace of mind in knowing that we provide comprehensive design services from start to finish to ensure their project is seamless, the latest state-of-the-art outdoor hardscape products and full-service Design Centers for their convenience, and a stellar customer experience as showcased through our 95% satisfaction rating. We pride ourselves in helping homeowners make their outdoor living dreams a reality and are thankful to the 70,000 homeowners who have trusted us to transform their outdoor living lifestyles.

