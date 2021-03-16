Home Improvement Online Order Size Is Double That Of In-Store, Numerator Reports

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched a Home Improvement Tracker to monitor omnichannel buying behavior, advertising, and promotional activity for major home improvement categories. The tracker reports change versus year ago for online and in-store performance metrics (household penetration, buying rate, and purchase frequency). It also provides an index of year-over-year promotions and advertisements.

The tracker covers eight categories including: Power Tools, Hand Tools, Paint & Supplies, Kitchen & Bathroom Fixtures, Patio, Outdoor Power Equipment, Major Appliances and Household Cleaners & Cleaning Tools.

Key purchase data findings include:

Spend per trip for home improvement categories is approximately double for online purchases than it is in-store ( $72.75 vs $35.52 , YTD 2021).

vs , YTD 2021). Paint & Supplies saw the largest growth among all tracked categories in household penetration in 2020 (+9 points), followed by Power Tools and Hand Tools at increases of 7.9 and 6.6 points respectively.

Five categories registered increases over five percentage points.

Household Cleaners is off to the strongest change YTD 2021 with household penetration growth up +4.5 points. Paint & Supplies and Patio are off to strong starts, up 2.7 and 2.4 points respectively.

Growth in household penetration for home improvement categories was more than double online (up 10%) versus in-store (up 4%).

Household Penetration Point Change



2020 vs 2019 2021 YTD vs

year ago Paint & Supplies +9.0 +2.7 Power Tools +7.9 +1.3 Hand Tools +6.6 +1.0 Outdoor Power Equipment +5.7 +0.3 Patio +5.2 +2.4 Kitchen & Bathroom Fixtures +4.5 +0.8 Household Cleaners & Cleaning Tools +3.4 +4.5 Major Appliances +3.4 +0.5

YTD: 01/01/21 - 02/14/21 vs YA

Promotions & Advertising findings include:

Total promotions in 2020 were down in all tracked categories, with the exception of Power Tools.

In 2021, the two categories showing increased promotions vs year-ago are Outdoor Power Equipment (+65%) and Hand Tools (+18%), with Kitchen & Bathroom Fixtures showing significant decrease in promotions vs year ago (-67%).

Ad occurrences are over-indexing for 2021 YTD vs year ago in Outdoor Power Equipment (+50%), Paint & Supplies (+35%), Kitchen & Bathroom Fixtures (+16%), and Major Appliances (+3%).

The Numerator Home Improvement Tracker is updated bi-weekly with YTD omnichannel purchase data, advertising data, and promotions data.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

SOURCE Numerator

Related Links

numerator.com

