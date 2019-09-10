Home Infusion Solutions Now Offered in Expanded Excelera® Product Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExceleraRx Corporation today announced the availability of Excelera Home Infusion Solutions, a new consulting, project management, and revenue cycle management (RCM) support offering available to health systems. Leveraging Excelera's deep specialty pharmacy experience and unparalleled access to complex patient data and insights, health systems now have the resources and expertise needed to rapidly build, launch, and manage a home infusion pharmacy.

Home infusion pharmacies not only provide patients with increased convenience, they also free up beds and cost significantly less than traditional infusion in a hospital-based setting. With the growing incidence of chronic diseases, the industry shift toward value-based care, and increasing scrutiny surrounding site-of-care reimbursements, expansion into home infusion is a natural next step for health systems looking to deliver a superior patient experience.

"With our extensive experience building and operationalizing point-of-care specialty pharmacies for some of the nation's leading health networks, home infusion is yet another way we are helping our members positively impact more lives," said Don Amorosi, Chief Operating Officer of ExceleraRx Corporation. "The home infusion market is highly complex and standing up a new pharmacy is challenging. Excelera has the needed experience to coordinate with payers and contract with ancillary services. We have worked to develop the best practice models for staffing, workflow, and finance needed to build and launch a successful home infusion pharmacy."

Excelera members interested in the Home Infusion Program will benefit from:

Blueprint & Playbook: Individualized and situation-specific blueprint for building an infusion pharmacy including compounding clean room/hood and ongoing management of clean rooms. Home infusion playbook with best practices for pharmacy launch, referral plan and workflows based on members' unique data and processes.

Individualized and situation-specific blueprint for building an infusion pharmacy including compounding clean room/hood and ongoing management of clean rooms. Home infusion playbook with best practices for pharmacy launch, referral plan and workflows based on members' unique data and processes. Project Management: Consulting, development and project management support services for building and launching a home infusion pharmacy and obtaining accreditation (ACHC and TJC).

Consulting, development and project management support services for building and launching a home infusion pharmacy and obtaining accreditation (ACHC and TJC). Payer Contracting: Assistance securing access to pharmacy and medical benefits networks.

Assistance securing access to pharmacy and medical benefits networks. Revenue Cycle Management: Customized billing services that optimize back office functions, maximizing revenues and improving patient experiences, beginning with benefit qualification and through billing and payment.

"Developing a home infusion program was a natural evolution and complement to OHSU's ambulatory infusion capabilities especially as mounting pressure on our current capacity and insurers pushing for alternate sites increased," says Jeﬀ Wassouf, PharmD and assistant director of Compounding and Home Infusion at Oregon Health and Science University. "By opening our own home infusion pharmacy, we were able to enhance our infusion patients' experience as well as reduce disruptions in patient care and clinical communication."

Home infusion therapy is the administration of intravenous drugs and therapies in patients' homes, where home infusion providers prepare intravenous therapies and deliver the drugs, supplies, and equipment need to administer the therapy in a home setting. Common home infusion therapies typically include: antibiotics, biologics, chemotherapy, enteral nutrition, enzyme replacement therapy, post-transplant medications and other specialty therapies.

The Excelera® Network is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex pharmacy patients.

ExceleraRx Corporation is a healthcare company that empowers integrated delivery networks, health systems and large academic medical centers to provide integrated care for complex pharmacy patients, leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs.

