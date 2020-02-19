Home Instead CEO Joins Serve America Together as Campaign Co-chair

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jeff Huber, CEO of Home Instead, joined Serve America Together as campaign co-chair to advance efforts to make national service part of growing up in America. In his role as CEO of Home Instead — the leading global provider of home care for older adults — Huber is leading the creation of a new service year corps that engages the next generation of young Americans in the future of aging.

"As the population of older adults grows at an unprecedented rate, we must bring fresh thinking and solutions to the challenges related to aging," said Huber. "National service is one way to open the door for young people to impact the future of aging. With Serve America Together and the Home Instead Champions of Aging program, we're creating new and innovative opportunities for young people to serve and care for older Americans to not only address the shortage of professional caregivers, but also develop a generation of Americans who understand aging and will help shape a world and economy where we can all grow older more successfully."

Huber joins a bipartisan cohort of dynamic Serve America Together campaign co-chairs including General (Ret.) Stan McChrystal, former Secretary of Defense Bob Gates, Arianna Huffington, Andrew Hauptman and Laura Lauder, who are committed to making national service part of growing up in America. A year of paid, full-time national service — a service year — provides a triple bottom line: it transforms lives, improves communities, and resuscitates civic health.

"As a Chief Executive Officer of a large company who has personally created service year opportunities, we see Jeff's experience and bona fides as immensely valuable to this campaign, and we hope his leadership represents a catalyst for change in the national service movement," said Jesse Colvin, CEO of Service Year Alliance, the organization that is spearheading the Serve America Together campaign. "By investing in additional opportunities to serve in Nebraska through Home Instead's Champions of Aging corps — as well as committing his time and energy to the Serve America Together campaign — Jeff is setting an example for business leaders across the country on how best to support this campaign to make national service part of growing up in America while also enhancing Home Instead's commitment to social responsibility."

Each co-chair brings strategic leadership, credibility, visibility, and resources to the campaign at a time when it is vital for national service to be a priority for the political candidates leading into the 2020 elections. Thus far, more than a dozen candidates have released policy proposals that call for the expansion of national service. Additionally, four of the current presidential candidates have formally accepted Serve America Together's Presidential Challenge and committed to prioritize national service within the first 100 days of their administrations. Service Year Alliance continues to call for each of the remaining candidates to accept the presidential challenge and release bold plans to expand and transform national service in America.

About Service Year Alliance

Service Year Alliance is working to make a year of paid, full-time service — a service year — a common expectation and opportunity for all young Americans. A service year before, during, or after college gives young people the chance to transform their lives, make an impact in their community, and become the active citizens and leaders our nation needs. Expanding service years has the power to revitalize cities, uplift and educate children at risk, and empower communities struggling with poverty. Learn more at ServiceYearAlliance.org .

About Home Instead Senior Care

The Home Instead Senior Care® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with more than 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 80 million hours of care annually across 13 countries. Visit HomeInstead.com . Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter .

