Home Instead Global Chief Advocacy Officer Appointed to RAISE Family Caregiving Advisory Council

Specifically, the council is responsible for advising the Secretary of Health and Human Services on methods for family caregiving and caregiver support. The new strategy will advise actions for governments, care providers and communities to support family caregivers and improve the coordination across federal government programs to help advance a national family caregiving plan.

"I am honored to be a part of this council to support family caregivers across the country," said Dolan. "I am honored to bring my personal experience as a family caregiver, together with my role at Home Instead Senior Care and my passion for helping family caregivers, to this council. I look forward to working to advance policies and best practices that support our nation's working family caregivers."

At Home Instead, Dolan leads a team that advocates for older adults and their families and champions initiatives that advance quality care standards. Dolan also serves on the World Economic Forum Global Future Council on Health and Health Care and as the Home Instead Senior Care Chief Strategy Officer to the World Economic Forum. Dolan also serves on the Women's Leadership Council for WomenAgainstAlzheimer's.

"We are incredibly proud that Jisella has been chosen to be part of a such an important committee that will support the development and implementation of a national caregiving strategy," said Jeff Huber, President and CEO of Home Instead, Inc. "The 40 million family caregivers in the U.S. are going to benefit greatly from her knowledge, compassion and personal experience."

ABOUT HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE

Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, the Home Instead Senior Care® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with more than 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 80 million hours of care annually throughout the United States and 11 other countries. Local Home Instead Senior Care offices employ approximately 90,000 CAREGiversSM worldwide who provide basic support services that enable seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. Home Instead Senior Care franchise owners partner with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer's care and hospice support. Also available are family caregiver education and support resources.

