Home Instead hiring 30,000 care professionals to support aging population

Significant number of inquiries underscores essential role and critical need for care professionals

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Home Instead franchises across America are experiencing a dramatic increase in service inquiries from concerned families in need of support. A January 2024 survey1 by Home Instead, Inc. found that one out of five Americans saw a noticeable decline in an aging loved one's well-being while together over the holidays.

Over 90% of older adults plan to age in their own home for as long as possible. Without support, this becomes more difficult and dangerous because of cognitive and mobility changes that come with aging.

"It's important that families look for and recognize these changes when spending time with the older adults they love," said Lakelyn Hogan Eichenberger, gerontologist and caregiver advocate for Home Instead, Inc., an Honor company. "In our survey, one out of three people said they noticed changes but will wait to see if they get worse before doing anything to help. We urge families to act immediately if they notice someone is not quite as capable as they used to be, and ensure they are set up to safely thrive at home."

Of those who noticed a decline in their loved one's well-being:

Two-thirds (65%) were concerned about physical changes, such as mobility and hearing.

Two-thirds (64%) were concerned about changes in their ability to care for themselves, including struggles to maintain daily hygiene, nutrition and household tasks.

More than half (57%) were concerned by changes in their loved one's cognitive skills, including being disoriented, forgetful and unable to manage their medications.

Nearly half (44%) were concerned by emotional changes, including that their loved one seemed depressed and lonely.

After noticing these changes, one-third of those surveyed say they are afraid their aging loved one will lose independence, and many (48%) don't feel capable or know how to help their loved one. Home Instead offers free online resources to help families know where to start.

Consistent with the survey findings, many Home Instead franchises across the U.S. are experiencing a substantial increase in service inquiries, with some experiencing an all-time high in requests.

As the population continues to age, the need for care professionals has become even more imperative. Home Instead, the leading provider of in-home care for older adults, is looking to expand its workforce to provide this essential support.

The company is looking to hire 30,000 care professionals nationwide, inviting compassionate and dedicated individuals to consider this career path. Services from Home Instead help to enhance the aging experience by providing practical support to older adults and peace of mind for their loved ones.

"It's our mission to develop a care plan personalized to a family's unique needs," said Eichenberger. "We want to provide comfort, connection and quality of life in the place our clients love most: their homes."

Care professionals for older adults immerse themselves into an older adult's life to assist with common activities such as bathing, medication management, meal preparation and other aspects of life for those aging in place. One of their most important roles is providing companionship – a regular visitor who can monitor any issues that may arise. This person is an extra set of "eyes and ears" for families.

