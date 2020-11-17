Home Instead Joins Forces with Amazon Business to Brighten the Holiday Season for Older Adults

Longstanding holiday gift program finds new way to spread cheer

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly two decades, Home Instead's® Be a Santa to a Senior® program has been a seasonal staple in local communities across the country, delivering presents and essential items to seniors who might not otherwise receive a gift over the holidays.

This year, for the first time in the program's 17-year history, Home Instead is teaming up with Amazon Business to create a contactless gift-giving experience for volunteers and recipients. This new collaboration with Amazon Business will help Home Instead to provide the same holiday cheer to our local seniors while also prioritizing the safety and wellness of all who are involved.

Participating local Home Instead franchises will create customized Amazon Business Wish Lists for local seniors in need. Anyone in the community can purchase gifts online from their homes, which can be delivered directly to the recipient's home or to the local Home Instead office for personal delivery.

"Social distancing has amplified feelings of loneliness for many older adults, making it more critical than ever for communities to stay connected this holiday season," said Jeff Huber, CEO at Home Instead. "The Be a Santa to a Senior® program was designed to remind seniors they matter. And through our partnership with Amazon, community members will have the opportunity to bring the joy of the holidays to older adults while remaining as safe as possible."

Since the program's creation in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior® has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.1 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide. With the added convenience of online capabilities, Home Instead will be able to continue the annual gift-giving program while following social distancing and safety precautions during COVID-19.

Amazon Business helps millions of business customers worldwide—from small businesses, schools, hospitals, and government agencies, to large enterprises with global operations—reshape their procurement to better focus on maximizing their core mission. For more information, visit business.amazon.com.

For more information about Be a Santa to a Senior, or to provide a gift for a senior in your area, visit www.BeASantaToASenior.com.

ABOUT HOME INSTEAD

Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, the Home Instead® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with more than 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 80 million hours of care annually throughout the United States, Canada and 12 other countries. Local Home Instead offices employ approximately 90,000 CAREGiversSM worldwide who provide basic support services that enable seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. Home Instead franchise owners partner with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer's care and hospice support. Also available are family caregiver education and support resources. Visit HomeInstead.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Home Instead

Related Links

https://www.homeinstead.com/

