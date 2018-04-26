Home Instead Senior Care Announces 2018 CAREGiver(SM) of the Year: James Perez

"I set out to find a meaningful opportunity for service and I found it in this work," said Perez in his acceptance speech to the more than 1,300 attendees at the Home Instead annual convention in Omaha. "When I started this work, I could not have imagined the unique and amazing clients I would get to spend time with."

Perez, a Vietnam War veteran, has shown a lifelong commitment to service. Following his military service and many years of work as a musician, Perez was drawn to a career in care. He learned the basics of caregiving while volunteering at a hospital that treated children with burn injuries. Later, he decided to make caregiving his career and chose to dedicate his time to Home Instead. Since then, he has formed meaningful relationships and delivered exceptional care to many clients.

The Home Instead Senior Care franchise network, the leading provider of home care services for older adults, employs more than 70,000 CAREGivers worldwide. Home Instead CAREGivers help individuals remain independent for as long as possible in the comfort of their own homes or in care communities as they age, providing companionship and services ranging from meal preparation and medication reminders, to personal care and Alzheimer's care.

"CAREGiver of the Year is the highest accolade for a Home Instead CAREGiver," said Lori Hogan, co-founder of Home Instead Senior Care. "We are blessed to work with amazing CAREGivers like James Perez who truly live our mission of enhancing the lives of aging adults and their families."

Joe Sanders, owner of the Home Instead franchise in Mission Viejo, was delighted James was selected for the prestigious award.

"James is one of a kind," said Sanders. "He is compassionate and incredibly caring. I believe there is no greater heart than that of a CAREGiver, and James is no exception. James demonstrates kind-heartedness countless times every day, allowing us to deliver the highest quality care to our clients."

Perez is grateful for the award, and most of all, thankful for his clients and the opportunity to find fulfillment through caregiving.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized for this work. Caregiving is extremely gratifying and really enriches my life. I'm glad I have the time and ability to share compassion and care with others."

About Home Instead Senior Care

Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, by Lori and Paul Hogan, the Home Instead Senior Care® network provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, this network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with more than 1,100 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 60 million hours of care throughout the United States and 11 other countries. Local Home Instead Senior Care offices employ approximately 70,000 CAREGiversSM worldwide who provide basic support services that enable seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. The Home Instead Senior Care network partners with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer's care and hospice support. Also available are family caregiver education and support resources.

