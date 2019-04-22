Home insurance rates have risen as much as 88% in the last decade, QuoteWizard study finds

SEATTLE, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released its report that found natural disasters have dramatically increased home insurance rates in every state around the country.

Every year in the United States, natural disasters account for tens of billions of dollars in damages. A significant portion of those damages falls on the shoulders of insurance companies. When insurance companies experience huge loss from natural disaster-related claims, they compensate for that loss with an increase in home insurance rates.

QuoteWizard looked at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC'S) 2007 home insurance data and compared it to 2016 for all 50 states to find the home insurance rate increases.

Key Findings:

Eleven out of the top 15 states were in the larger Tornado Alley boundaries ( Oklahoma , Kansas , Colorado , Nebraska , Arkansas , Louisiana , Minnesota , Kentucky , South Dakota , Mississippi , and Texas ).

The average home insurance rate hike for those top Tornado Alley states in the last decade was $580 . This was an average increase of 67 percent. In 2016, those states pay on average $1509 per year for home insurance.

Other than Rhode Island and Connecticut , the Northeastern states sit lower on rate increases, despite receiving heavy rain, hail, and snowstorms. The average rate increases for New Jersey , New York , Maryland , Virginia , West Virginia , Maine , New Hampshire , Delaware , Pennsylvania , Vermont , and D.C. was $274 . This was an average 39 percent increase. These states paid an average of $1008 in 2016.

Western states have the lowest rate increases in the country. Nevada , California , Alaska , Utah , Oregon , Arizona , Hawaii , Idaho , Washington are all among the least 30 home insurance rate increase states. The average rate hikes for these states was only $167 . This equates to an average 30 percent increase. These states paid an average of $821 in 2016.

While California has the second lowest rate increases since 2007 (only $75 ), it already pays some of the highest rates in the country ($1000) . Florida pays the most at $1918 , but only experienced a $284 spike in the last decade, a 25 percent increase.

Rank State 2007 Premium 2016 Premium % Increase $ Increase 1 Oklahoma $1,054 $1,875 78% $821 2 Kansas $904 $1,548 71% $644 3 Colorado $826 $1,446 75% $620 4 Nebraska $807 $1,402 74% $595 5 Arkansas $762 $1,348 77% $586 6 Louisiana $1,400 $1,967 41% $567 7 Missouri $726 $1,280 76% $554 8 Rhode Island $950 $1,496 57% $546 9 Minnesota $800 $1,340 68% $540 10 Connecticut $929 $1,455 57% $526 11 Kentucky $578 $1,085 88% $507 12 South Dakota $618 $1,125 82% $507 13 Mississippi $1,019 $1,525 50% $506 14 Texas $1,448 $1,937 34% $489 15 Alabama $905 $1,386 53% $481 16 South Carolina $808 $1,285 59% $477 17 Georgia $724 $1,200 66% $476 18 North Dakota $771 $1,239 61% $468 19 Wyoming $656 $1,120 71% $464 20 Tennessee $723 $1,185 64% $462 21 Montana $700 $1,130 61% $430 22 Massachusetts $1,023 $1,451 42% $428 23 North Carolina $674 $1,098 63% $424 24 New Jersey $776 $1,174 51% $398 25 Florida $1,534 $1,918 25% $384 26 New York $936 $1,309 40% $373 27 Indiana $647 $1,003 55% $356 28 Illinois $700 $1,042 49% $342 29 Iowa $610 $945 55% $335 30 Maryland $692 $1,022 48% $330 31 New Mexico $667 $996 49% $329 32 Washington $506 $822 62% $316 33 Ohio $540 $850 57% $310 34 Virginia $683 $966 41% $283 35 Idaho $422 $703 67% $281 36 Wisconsin $491 $762 55% $271 37 West Virginia $646 $917 42% $271 38 Maine $596 $866 45% $270 39 New Hampshire $699 $965 38% $266 40 Delaware $559 $816 46% $257 41 Pennsylvania $689 $927 35% $238 42 Michigan $721 $952 32% $231 43 Vermont $704 $898 28% $194 44 Hawaii $850 $1,026 21% $176 45 Arizona $634 $803 27% $169 46 Oregon $496 $659 33% $163 47 Utah $505 $664 31% $159 48 D.C. $1,089 $1,225 12% $136 49 Alaska $861 $974 13% $113 50 California $925 $1,000 8% $75 51 Nevada $695 $742 7% $47

Methodology:

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) releases an annual report on insurance trends and stats. This report includes average home insurance rates for every state. Rate data is based on HO-3 policies, the most common home insurance policy.

The NAIC recently released their 2016 report, the latest full-year data available. In the table below, we compare annual home insurance rate data from the NAIC's 2007 report with its most recent 2016 report. Rankings are based on states that experienced the largest dollar increase from 2007 to 2016. The table also includes the percentage increase in home insurance rates from 2007 to 2016.

