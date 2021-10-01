Home Is Where the Heart Is: Zulily Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Increase Access to Affordable Homeownership

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailer Zulily® is proud to enable Zulily shoppers to make a difference through their holiday shopping in support of the global nonprofit housing organization Habitat for Humanity International. As a champion for millions of moms – heroes of their homes – throughout the month of October, Zulily will donate 1% of all in-app Home category sales to Habitat to help families achieve the stability and independence that comes with an affordable place to call home.

"Habitat's mission to reduce housing insecurity for all families is a critical mission, and more specifically, the fact that a large percentage of their endeavors support single moms struck a chord with us as we know that one's home is where our customers' hearts are and the life experiences shared and created in a loving, livable home are foundational," said Kate Aulabaugh, Zulily's Home & Style Expert. "Since we know Zulily shoppers are shopping earlier than ever this holiday, this October, we will help deliver joy through giving. Now you can shop, save, and we give – we want to be a catalyst to help our customers make a positive difference in their communities."

There are 43.5 million moms in the U.S.1, many of whom are more focused than ever on doing good for their families as conscious consumerism continues to grow. At the top of that list is keeping kids back in school, safely, and making up for lost learning time – and lost everything time. Moms are focused on preserving the together time they found during the pandemic, while eager to return to a more "normal" routine for themselves and their families. Now, Zulily is making it easy for moms to make a difference, because moms in 2021 are working harder than ever to make a difference for their families, while still caring about the world that their kids are growing up in. Eighty percent (80%) of moms think that by making small changes in their purchasing habits, they can have a positive impact on both their community and environment.2

For the 71% of moms who define themselves as planners and say they shop as early as possible3, Zulily is helping their purchases reach farther and touch hearts and homes. Starting October 1, 2021, through October 31, 2021, they can download and shop on the Zulily mobile app, and any items purchased from the Home category will trigger a donation of 1% to Habitat. Whether it's bed and bath, kitchen and dining, home décor, patio, garden and plants or fun finds for pets, Zulily shoppers can feel good knowing when they shop for their home, they're making a difference among families this holiday season.

"We believe every product has a story and a human connection, and we aim to connect shoppers looking for a fun, unique shopping experience with an opportunity to forge strong relationships with our community at large," Aulabaugh said. "But with relationships comes responsibility and for us, that responsibility has always meant making sure that these moments of joy also help build a better world."

Families find lifelong benefits from partnering with Habitat for Humanity, and Zulily wants to enable more families to have access to an affordable home. Before the pandemic, one in three families were paying more than 30% of their income on housing costs; today, millions in the U.S. struggle daily with housing costs with one in seven families paying half or more on housing — a level deemed severely cost-burdened.4 Annually, Habitat builds and repairs 10,000 homes on average, of which 60% are led by Moms as heads of households, i.e. nearly 25% of families have Moms with kids or are expectant mothers.4 Bringing housing costs to an affordable level can make all the difference in the life — and future — of a family as an affordable, quality home is critical to a family's well-being — physically, mentally, economically, and developmentally.

Join us and learn more about Zulily's partnership with Habitat for Humanity and how holiday shopping can help make a difference by visiting Zulily's The Find.

1 Source: U.S. Census Bureau 2020

2Source: Data pulled from Zulily April 2020 survey on some behaviors Americans have towards sustainability and OnePoll of 2,000 parents with kids between 2 – 12 years of age.

3 Source: "Brain of the Planner" Study conducted August 2021

4 Source: Habitat for Humanity, Cost of Home

About Zulily®

Online retailer Zulily helps moms around the world discover incredible deals and fresh style for themselves, their families and their homes. Zulily launches thousands of products at amazing values each day, curating personalized shopping experiences that include apparel and footwear for the whole family, toys, home décor, and so much more. Zulily's app uses compelling video and imagery to bring more than 15,000 big name brands and boutique finds to life on mobile.

Zulily is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with locations in Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and China. With expertise in technology, merchandising, creative production, logistics, marketing, customer service, and more, Zulily team members work together to deliver a fun and engaging shopping experience that sparks discovery, connection and entertainment. Zulily has passed millions in savings onto its customers since its first sale in 2010. For more information visit www.zulily.com.

Zulily, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, or follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

