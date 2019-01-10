Home Kitchen Upgrade with Restaurant-Style Tools: KitchenAid Brand Introduces New Commercial-Style Range

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooking, for many, is an outlet for creativity, and KitchenAid is launching new products at this year's CES® to bring new possibilities to life for passionate home cooks. With the KitchenAid® Connected Commercial-Style Range, planned for launch in 2019, makers will be able to express creativity in the kitchen. The versatile range helps those whose love of the kitchen is a part of who they are to unlock their true cooking potential and achieve the results they want.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

"Our products are inspired by those who use them. In this case, that's people whose favorite room at home is the kitchen," said Christy Hoskins, senior brand manager for KitchenAid. "With this new KitchenAid range, we hope to encourage culinary creativity – be it testing a new recipe or tackling a challenging new cooking technique – among this passionate group."

The upcoming release of the Connected Commercial-Style Range comes as KitchenAid highlights makers in its ongoing " Marks " campaign, which serves to celebrate the personal marks – physical, behavioral, emotional, or design-oriented – of those who bring passion to the kitchen.

KitchenAid commercial-style ranges will bring the tools of professional chefs into residential kitchens, aiding in savoring the process of cooking with features including:

Ultra Power™ Burners: Allow users to melt and simmer food to their particular preferences. The middle burner is also easily removable, allowing a wok to fit precisely within the burner – making it easy for cooks to experiment with new flavors and cooking styles.

Allow users to melt and simmer food to their particular preferences. The middle burner is also easily removable, allowing a wok to fit precisely within the burner – making it easy for cooks to experiment with new flavors and cooking styles. Even-Heat™ True Convection: With a unique bow-tie design and convection fan, Even-Heat™ promotes airflow ensuring the interior is heated to, and stays at, the desired temperature for consistent baking and cooking.

With a unique bow-tie design and convection fan, Even-Heat™ promotes airflow ensuring the interior is heated to, and stays at, the desired temperature for consistent baking and cooking. KitchenAid™ App Connectivity: The Connected Commercial-Style Range will be compatible with the KitchenAid app as well, allowing users to monitor and control the oven at the touch of a smartphone or tablet. *

The Connected Commercial-Style Range will be compatible with the KitchenAid app as well, allowing users to monitor and control the oven at the touch of a smartphone or tablet. * Voice Control: Coming soon, voice control capabilities with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa ensure users are able to control the appliance remotely with simple commands, from another room of their home, if needed. **

With eight colors, outside of the classic stainless-steel finish, passionate cooks can express their individual style even when not making a meal. Users will also be able to alter the range color with a new door and kick plate to breathe fresh life into their kitchen.

From January 8-11, CES® attendees can get up close to all Whirlpool Corporate innovations at booth #41925 in the Smart Home section, located at the Sands Expo Center.

For more information on the brand's products and to join the conversation, visit kitchenaid.com/ces and follow #ConnectToMore #CES2019.

*Wi-Fi & App required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at kitchenaid.com/connect. Appliance must be set to Remote Enable for remote control capabilities.

** Voice control availability may vary by region.

Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or join us at Facebook.com/KitchenAid and Twitter.com/KitchenAidUSA.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Related Links

http://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

