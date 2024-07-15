Home Love Construction Addresses Tampa Bay Construction Industry's Aging Workforce and Talent Shortages

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Love Construction is observing significant shifts in the Tampa Bay construction industry as veteran contractors and skilled tradesmen approach retirement age, leaving a critical gap in expertise and manpower.

As many Baby Boomer contractors and skilled tradespeople retire, there's been a noticeable transition in the Tampa Bay workforce. This demographic change is impacting the availability of skilled labor across various trades. Older workers are retiring and younger people aren't eager to take their spots. Millennials don't see construction work as a career path, and shop/woodworking classes are no longer featured in high schools as it used to be.

"I have several contractor friends and many mentors who are simply done," said Brad Bachand, CEO of Home Love Construction & Outdoor. "After 40-50 years, their bodies can't work like they used to. The problem is, there isn't a flood of new talent entering the market…not even a trickle," said Bachand.

With labor shortages becoming increasingly evident, Tampa Bay's construction sector needs to actively engage in succession planning efforts. These initiatives should focus on mentoring programs, training initiatives, and strategies to appeal to younger workers entering the field.

"At Home Love Construction, we are attacking this crisis head on," says Bachand. "We aren't going to sit by and let all our talent age out. Our staff spends 5-10 hours every week on training to ensure we're crafting the future of the construction industry," Bachand continued. "But we can't do it alone. More contractors need to spend less time on their boats and more time training future contractors."

Home Love Construction is dedicated to address these challenges. Industry wide initiatives are underway to recruit and train the next generation of construction professionals. These efforts aim to ensure a robust and skilled workforce capable of meeting the region's construction needs in the years ahead.

In the meantime, if you're looking for a reliable contractor for your next job, please consider Home Love Construction and Outdoor. We'd love to help.

