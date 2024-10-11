Home Love Construction Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Helene Relief, Standing with the Community During Rebuilding Efforts

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Helene's destruction, Home Love Construction has made a $100,000 donation to support relief efforts for families and communities devastated by the storm. This heartfelt contribution will be directed toward local relief organizations that provide critical assistance, including food, supplies, and urgent home repairs, to those whose lives have been upended.

Hurricane Helene left a trail of devastation across Florida, with homes reduced to rubble and families facing the daunting task of starting over. For many, the road to recovery feels long and uncertain. As the community rebuilds, Home Love Construction & Outdoor is answering the call, not just as a company, but as a family deeply rooted in the place they call home.

Home Love Construction has seen a surge in requests for help as homeowners look to repair and restore their lives. Yet even amid the rush of new business, their commitment to giving back is unwavering. The company is driven by more than just building homes – they are dedicated to restoring hope.

Brad Bachand, CEO of Home Love Construction, reflected on the company's connection to the community: "Over the last decade, we have seen a large increase in our construction business, largely in the coastal areas affected by the storm. Sadly, some homes we remodeled are now being demolished due to the devastation. This is a unique time of extreme need in the Tampa Bay Area, and I could not sit by and let people go unassisted. I see it as my responsibility as a longtime Tampa Bay resident to help."

This generous donation will go toward providing  food, water, organized volunteer help, and housing for families whose lives have been turned upside down. By partnering with local relief organizations, Home Love Construction ensures that their efforts are felt where they are needed most – in the hearts and homes of those suffering the most profound losses.

Looking ahead, Brad Bachand recognizes that the demand for construction services will rise in the aftermath of the storm. However, he emphasized the importance of giving back during this time of need: "As a construction company, there will be more demand for our services in the coming months and years. Because we are in a position to profit from this situation, I see it as imperative to give back as much as we can, and right now when it's needed most. I call on all other construction companies in the Tampa Bay Area to give as much as they can to the relief effort. There are people living in flooded houses who have nowhere to turn."

For more information about Home Love Construction's involvement in Hurricane Helene relief efforts or to inquire about home restoration services, visit www.homelove.construction.

