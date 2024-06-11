Home Love Construction is Officially an Awesome Workplace!

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drumroll, please! Home Love Construction and Outdoor is thrilled to announce its well-deserved title as an Amazing Workplace Certified destination. Cue the confetti cannons!

Yep, you heard that right! We've snagged the coveted Amazing Workplace Certified™️ badge, and we couldn't be more stoked about it. Why? Because it's a big deal! We've got a team of happy campers here, and that's no accident.

CEO Brad Bachand said "Work is 70% of a person's life. I want Home Love Construction to be a place people are proud to work for and this shows we are doing a great job in achieving that."

So, what's the secret sauce? It all starts with our Employee Happiness Survey™️. We asked, you answered, and the results? Well, let's just say they were off the charts. With 85% or more of our fabulous crew giving a big thumbs-up to their work digs, we knew we were onto something special.

Home Love Construction is a leading construction firm committed to delivering excellence through innovation, collaboration, and superior craftsmanship. With a passion for redefining industry standards, Home Love Construction offers a comprehensive suite of construction services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

Kristi Forrest

Director of Promotions

[email protected]

C: 256-651-2113

O: 727-809-5802

