Home Love Construction Tapped For HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home Season 5

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Love Construction is thrilled to announce its feature on two episodes of HGTV's hit series, 100 Day Dream Home, showcasing the dynamic talents of HGTV stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt. The upcoming season promises to captivate audiences by including renovations for the first time in the show's history. Home Love Construction is proud to be a part of the show as the first renovation contractor to be featured.

The CEO of Home Love Construction and Outdoor, Brad Bachand, revealed that the company received a special invitation from the Kleinschmidts to collaborate on the renovation of two fortunate homeowners' properties in the Tampa Bay area. With their expertise and passion for crafting dream spaces, the Home Love team enthusiastically embraced the challenge—not only to undertake two demanding projects but also to execute them on camera within 100 days.

From unexpected hurdles to triumphant milestones, the journey to completing these renovations in under 100 days was filled with excitement, surprises, and beautiful final products. The Home Love team poured their hearts into every detail, ensuring that each homeowner's vision was brought to life with precision and care.

"Home Love Construction is honored to have been chosen to partner with Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt on HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home," expressed Bachand. "Our whole team is honored to be the first renovation specialist to work on 100 Day projects. Brian and Mika have impressed our entire construction team, they are the real deal!"

Mark your calendars for the airing of these episodes featuring the Home Love Construction team, slated for August on HGTV's hit show, 100 Day Dream Home. Viewers should prepare to be inspired as dreams become reality with Home Love Construction at the helm, completing jaw dropping projects in record time.

For more information and showing dates, follow Home Love Construction @homeloveconstruction on all social media platforms.

