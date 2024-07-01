Home Market Foods Expands Production into Newly Acquired Plant in South Windsor, CT

Category-Leading Meal Solutions Manufacturer Plans Strong Job Creation and Over $70 Million in Upgrades

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Market Foods (HMF), a leading US food manufacturer, today announced the purchase of the former Carla's Pasta production plant in South Windsor, Connecticut. HMF will invest over $70 million to build out the site, transforming it into a state-of-the-art meat production facility. By year-end 2027, HMF estimates that the company will create 210 jobs to operate the South Windsor facility. This expansion comes as part of the company's strategic plan to expand its production capabilities, innovate, and meet strong demand for its category-leading meal solutions products. HMF is the number one producer of meatballs in North America and a leading supplier to convenience stores and foodservice programs.

"Home Market Foods is thrilled to expand our manufacturing operations to the state of Connecticut which has a long-standing record of hosting some of the greatest manufacturing companies in the country and to work so closely with the Town of South Windsor to expand its base of jobs and community support," said CEO Doug Atamian. "This new plant represents a significant opportunity for Home Market Foods to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and to advance our meal solutions innovation to meet the growing needs of our consumers throughout North America."

The updated facility, which is planned to open in June 2025, will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and cutting-edge technology, ensuring the highest quality and food safety standards are maintained throughout the production process. The company's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility is evident in the upgrade design, which incorporates energy-efficient systems and waste reduction measures.

After a comprehensive nationwide site search, the decision to locate the new plant in the state of Connecticut was driven by several factors, including the availability of skilled labor, favorable business climate, proximity to key distribution channels, and support from the Town of South Windsor and State of Connecticut. The company's entire leadership team is excited about the new venture and the opportunities it presents for growth and innovation.

"There is no shortage of location options for companies like Home Market Foods to consider, so I am delighted that they chose Connecticut and chose to bring their business to our state," said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. "I would like to acknowledge the many organizations that helped present Connecticut's value proposition to Home Market Foods during this process; Connecticut's DECD, AdvanceCT, Mayor Audrey Delnicki of South Windsor, Eversource, and MetroHartford Alliance. Team Connecticut was in full effect on this project and we are thrilled with the outcome."

HMF's new plant is expected to create hundreds of local job opportunities, providing a boost to the region's economy. The company has already begun recruiting for various positions, including engineers, maintenance workers, managers, technicians, warehouse and production line workers. HMF is also hiring for a variety of professional and technical positions in its Norwood, Massachusetts plant.

"We have successfully found someone to bring their business to the old Carla's Pasta facility," said South Windsor Mayor Audrey Delnicki. "This will create jobs both in construction, and in the operation of the facility and secure future tax revenue. We look forward to Home Market Foods' success in our community and we welcome them to South Windsor."

As the opening date approaches, the company is gearing up for a grand celebration, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a taste testing event featuring some of their most popular products.

About Home Market Foods

Home Market Foods is a leading meal solutions manufacturer specializing in meatballs, hot dogs and sausages, and convenience store roller grill products. HMF's Cooked Perfect brand is the leading retail brand of meatballs in the US and the company distributes its meatballs to leading restaurants across the country. HMF is a leading supplier to US convenience stores food service programs, and its premium Eisenberg hot dog brand is sold in sporting arenas, theatres, restaurants, schools and amusement parks across the country. HMF distributes its products to over 175 retailers and distributors across numerous trade channels in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded in 1957, the company has experienced strong growth for many years, outpacing US averages. With a strong commitment to sustainability, community, and innovation, Home Market Foods continues to grow and expand, spreading its passion for food across the continent. Learn more at https://www.homemarketfoods.com/.

