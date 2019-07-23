Home Mobility Solutions, Inc. Joins Lifeway Mobility-Chicagoland

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Mobility announced today that it has acquired the assets of Home Mobility Solutions, Inc. (HMS), Downers Grove, IL, through its subsidiary, Extended Home Living Services, Inc (EHLS), Arlington Heights, IL.

Founded by Mike Cleary, HMS has served greater Chicagoland and northwest Indiana, offering accessibility solutions including stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, modular ramps, bathroom modifications and elevators, for over 12 years.

The HMS team will combine with EHLS/ Lifeway Mobility-Chicagoland to create the region's leading accessibility provider. Mike will join the company's executive leadership team with Elizabeth and Stephen Crandall. Current HMS customers and referral sources can expect to receive the same great service from Mike and his team at Lifeway.

For Mike Cleary, helping customers live safely and more independently at home has been a personal and passionate pursuit, beginning with members of his own family.

"Joining forces with Lifeway enables us to continue to offer our customers and referral sources the caring, responsive service they've enjoyed with HMS together with a broader selection of products, an attractive showroom and streamlined systems," says Cleary.

Paul Bergantino, Lifeway's President, added, "We are excited to welcome Mike and his team to our Midwest operations. Their tradition of customer care and high-level of technical expertise complements EHLS' capabilities and supports Lifeway's commitment to quality and growth throughout the region."

The EHLS/Lifeway Mobility-Chicagoland office and showroom are located at:

210 West Campus Drive

Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Phone: (847) 318-3312

Website: www.lifewaymobility.com/chicagoland/

Lifeway Mobility is a leading provider of accessibility and safety products and services including: stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, ramps, step-in tubs and bath safety solutions in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Southern New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

To learn more about Lifeway Mobility, please visit: www.lifewaymobility.com

SOURCE Lifeway Mobility