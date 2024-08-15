Home of XR Megabooth Confirms 18 Playable Titles at Gamescom, Largest VR Presence Ever at Annual Trade Show

All hands-on experiences revealed from 13 participating studios

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With one week left to go until Gamescom opens its trade show doors, the Home of XR is revealing that it has grown the planned number of studios and games that will exhibit in its booth considerably, and will bring a total of 18 playable experiences to the business section of Europe's largest annual gaming event, making the Home of XR the single largest presentation of XR games in the history of Gamescom.

Following the Home of XR's initial announcement in June, continued interest from publishers and developers has led to an expansion of the booth's already sizable presence, with organizers securing as much additional floorspace as possible to accommodate the growing demand. Studios Maze Theory, Cyborn, The Game Kitchen, Maru VR, and Dance Reality have joined the eight previously revealed companies participating.

The Home of XR will additionally feature a lounge for XR media and creators, as well as an augmented reality activation by Trace, an AR platform that gives creators and brands the ability to build location-based immersive spaces with ease. Select titles revealed in today's VR Games Showcase will be playable at the megabooth, including Band Space, Silent North, Escaping Wonderland, and the Arizona Sunshine remake.

Games playable in the the Home of XR Booth will include:

Action Hero (Fast Travel Games)

All on Board! (The Game Kitchen)

Arizona Sunshine® Remake (Vertigo Games)

Band Space (Fast Travel Games)

Bootstrap Island (Maru VR)

Ember Souls (Virtual Age)

Escaping Wonderland (Beyond Frames Entertainment)

Ghosts of Tabor (Combat Waffle Studios)

Grim (Combat Waffle Studios)

Infinite Inside (Maze Theory)

Last Stand (Soul Assembly)

Memoreum (Patient 8 Games)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

The New Salsa Academy (Dance Reality)

Silent North (Combat Waffle Studios)

Trombone Champ (Flat2VR Studios)

Vendetta Forever (nDreams)

Wall Town Wonders (Cyborn)

The inaugural Home of XR megabooth is being made possible with the assistance of sponsors with a demonstrated commitment to the growth of VR, MR, and AR gaming: Oculus Start (Meta's App Developer Program), bHaptics (haptic clothing), Kiwi Design (headset and controller accessories), 1 Shot Energy (sustainable energy supplement), VR Tactical Gear (VR accessories), and DualNorth Studios (MR & VR trailer creation).

The Home of XR megabooth will make its debut in Gamescom 2024's business area in Cologne, Germany August 21-23. Media and influencers interested in booking time to experience everything the Home of XR has to offer, including interview opportunities, can reach [email protected] to make arrangements.

CONTACT:

Press contact:

Maeva Sponbergs, CMO, [email protected]

