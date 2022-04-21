Home Organization Leader mDesign to Celebrate National "Get Organized Day" by Offering 15% Off Over 10,000 Products

To support shoppers in creating a clutter-free home, mDesign will offer a sitewide sale on April 26th plus an Instagram giveaway for the chance to win a $500 shopping spree

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mDesign Home Décor, a leader in the home organization space offering over 11,000 affordable storage and décor products, will celebrate National "Get Organized Day" with a site-wide sale and Instagram giveaway. On April 26th, shoppers will receive 15% off their entire order on mDesignHomeDecor.com when they use the code "ORGANIZE" and brand fans can follow along on @mdesign for the chance to win a $500 shopping spree.

"Getting organized has been shown to enhance productivity and reduce stress," shared Stacey Renfro, CEO at mDesign. "Our goal has always been to assist consumers in optimizing space and reducing clutter to help them feel their best in their homes. We're using this annual holiday to remind our community of the benefits of organization and to encourage our loyal customers – and those who are just beginning their organization journey – to utilize the affordable solutions we offer that can help them live a happier life."

Those who take advantage of the sale can shop kitchen favorites, work from home essentials, and the brand's newest launches including a collection created in collaboration with West Elm and a new line designed by the sisters and professional organizers behind Home Sort.

On National "Get Organized Day" mDesign will also post tips from professional organizers to Instagram throughout the day, with each post allowing consumers another chance to win the $500 shopping spree on the mDesign website.

Professional organizers that are registered in mDesign's Pro Perks program will also be able to take advantage of the 15% off sale on top of their usual Pro discount when they use the code "ORGANIZE" at checkout.

About mDesign

At mDesign, we know an organized home is a happy home. That's why we're dedicated to creating solutions designed to bring beauty and function to every room in the home. We offer exceptional value on unique products from bathroom accessories and pantry storage to décor and furniture, and everything in between. Our wide selection helps you to design, organize and enhance any area of your home with the goal of making every day living a little easier. mDesign - Solutions for Home. Solutions for Life.

