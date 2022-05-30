Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from North America | COVID-19 Impact and Analysis | Technavio

May 30, 2022, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Share is expected to increase by USD 194.96 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.82%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.
- The increasing landscaping and gardening activities are notably driving the global home outdoor pest control devices market growth.
- Advancements in technology and innovations is the key market trend driving the global home outdoor pest control devices market growth.
- Low acceptance in rural areas and easy availability of substitutes are the major challenges impeding the global home outdoor pest control devices market growth.
- North America will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. Therefore, the home outdoor pest control devices market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.
- The Consumer Discretionary industry is expected to have Negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.
- In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.
- The home outdoor pest control devices market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the zappers segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Scope of the Report
Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 194.96 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.70
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Armatron Co., Bell Laboratories Inc., Bird B Gone Inc., Bird-X Inc., JT Eaton & Co. Inc., Kaz Inc., Nixalite of America Inc., Olee International Pte Ltd., STV International Ltd., and Thermacell Repellents Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Zappers Held the Largest Market Share
- The home outdoor pest control devices market share growth by the zappers segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Zappers are the most widely used pest control devices. The growth of the segment is expected to be driven by the rising trend of home gardening and backyard barbeques.
- The increasing global awareness of the growing prevalence of pests and their adverse impacts on health also add to the growth of the zappers segment during the forecast period.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market
- 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the home outdoor pest control devices market in North America.
- Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions.
- A rise in the number of home lawns and the trend of outdoor dining and outdoor house parties will facilitate the home outdoor pest control devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Vendor Insights-
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Armatron Co.
- Bell Laboratories Inc.
- Bird B Gone Inc.
- Bird-X Inc.
- JT Eaton & Co. Inc.
- Kaz Inc.
- Nixalite of America Inc.
- Olee International Pte Ltd.
- STV International Ltd.
- Thermacell Repellents Inc.
The home outdoor pest control devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Recent Developments
- Armatron Co.- The company offers a range of products such as Power Trap. The business segments of the company includes- Mosquito Control, Fly Control, Yard and Garden, nd Factory Store.
- Bell Laboratories Inc.- The company offers a range of products such as TRAPPER 24/7. The major revenue inflow is from RODENTICIDES, BAIT STATIONS, and MECHANICAL TRAPS business segments.
- JT Eaton & Co. Inc.- The company offers a range of products such as Answer Mechanical Mole Trap.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for household appliances
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- 3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary sector
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Zappers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Zappers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Zappers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Bird deterrents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Bird deterrents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Bird deterrents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Citronella candles and torches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Citronella candles and torches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Citronella candles and torches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Rodent traps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Rodent traps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Rodent traps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Repellents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Repellents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Repellents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Armatron Co.
- Exhibit 49: Armatron Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Armatron Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Armatron Co. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Bell Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Bell Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Bell Laboratories Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Bell Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bird B Gone Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Bird B Gone Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Bird B Gone Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Bird B Gone Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Bird-X Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Bird-X Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Bird-X Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Bird-X Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 JT Eaton & Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 61: JT Eaton & Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: JT Eaton & Co. Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: JT Eaton & Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Nixalite of America Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Nixalite of America Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Nixalite of America Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Nixalite of America Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL
- Exhibit 67: O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL - Overview
- Exhibit 68: O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL - Key offerings
- 10.10 Olee International Pte Ltd.
- Exhibit 70: Olee International Pte Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Olee International Pte Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Olee International Pte Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 STV International Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: STV International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: STV International Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: STV International Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Thermacell Repellents Inc.
- Exhibit 76: Thermacell Repellents Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Thermacell Repellents Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Thermacell Repellents Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 82: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
