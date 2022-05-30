Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from North America | COVID-19 Impact and Analysis | Technavio

Download Sample : for more additional information about the Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market

Scope of the Report

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 194.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Armatron Co., Bell Laboratories Inc., Bird B Gone Inc., Bird-X Inc., JT Eaton & Co. Inc., Kaz Inc., Nixalite of America Inc., Olee International Pte Ltd., STV International Ltd., and Thermacell Repellents Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Zappers Held the Largest Market Share

The home outdoor pest control devices market share growth by the zappers segment will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. Zappers are the most widely used pest control devices. The growth of the segment is expected to be driven by the rising trend of home gardening and backyard barbeques.

The increasing global awareness of the growing prevalence of pests and their adverse impacts on health also add to the growth of the zappers segment during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the home outdoor pest control devices market in North America .

of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. for the home outdoor pest control devices market in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions.

of the market in regions. A rise in the number of home lawns and the trend of outdoor dining and outdoor house parties will facilitate the home outdoor pest control devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Armatron Co.

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Bird B Gone Inc.

Bird-X Inc.

JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

Kaz Inc.

Nixalite of America Inc.

Olee International Pte Ltd.

STV International Ltd.

Thermacell Repellents Inc.

The home outdoor pest control devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

Armatron Co.- The company offers a range of products such as Power Trap. The business segments of the company includes- Mosquito Control, Fly Control, Yard and Garden, nd Factory Store.

The company offers a range of products such as Power Trap. The business segments of the company includes- Mosquito Control, Fly Control, Yard and Garden, nd Factory Store. Bell Laboratories Inc.- The company offers a range of products such as TRAPPER 24/7. The major revenue inflow is from RODENTICIDES, BAIT STATIONS, and MECHANICAL TRAPS business segments.

The company offers a range of products such as TRAPPER 24/7. The major revenue inflow is from RODENTICIDES, BAIT STATIONS, and MECHANICAL TRAPS business segments. JT Eaton & Co. Inc.- The company offers a range of products such as Answer Mechanical Mole Trap.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for household appliances

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary sector

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Zappers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Zappers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Zappers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Bird deterrents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Bird deterrents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Bird deterrents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Citronella candles and torches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Citronella candles and torches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Citronella candles and torches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Rodent traps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Rodent traps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Rodent traps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Repellents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Repellents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Repellents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Armatron Co.

Exhibit 49: Armatron Co. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Armatron Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Armatron Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Bell Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 52: Bell Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Bell Laboratories Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Bell Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bird B Gone Inc.

Exhibit 55: Bird B Gone Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Bird B Gone Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Bird B Gone Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Bird-X Inc.

Exhibit 58: Bird-X Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Bird-X Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Bird-X Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

Exhibit 61: JT Eaton & Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: JT Eaton & Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: JT Eaton & Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Nixalite of America Inc.

Exhibit 64: Nixalite of America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Nixalite of America Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Nixalite of America Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL

Exhibit 67: O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL - Overview



Exhibit 68: O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL - Product and service



Exhibit 69: O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL - Key offerings

10.10 Olee International Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Olee International Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Olee International Pte Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Olee International Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 STV International Ltd.

Exhibit 73: STV International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: STV International Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: STV International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Thermacell Repellents Inc.

Exhibit 76: Thermacell Repellents Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Thermacell Repellents Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Thermacell Repellents Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology



Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

