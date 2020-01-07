Home Point Financial Announces Moody's Assessment

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Point Financial is pleased to announce the receipt of an inaugural rating of SQ3+ from Moody's Corporation.

In an announcement dated December 17 , Moody's used their "Servicer Quality Assessments for Servicers of Residential Mortgages" framework to analyze Home Point Financial in five categories: collection abilities, loss mitigation abilities, foreclosure and REO timeline abilities, loan administration function, and servicing stability.

"We're very pleased with the SQ3+ rating from Moody's. It is a validation of the quality of our growing servicing operation," said Brian Brizard, Chief Operating Officer. "We know this will give our customers, partners, and investors confidence in our business as we continue to scale our operations."

Moody's found Home Point's collection abilities, collection performance metrics, and loss mitigation performance of loans with modifications to be above average. The internal infrastructure built to support these capabilities speaks to a dedication to high quality mortgage servicing.

"Servicing is a team effort. Our rating is proof of the excellent work our team performs every day," added Brizard.

ABOUT HOME POINT FINANCIAL

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. This includes keeping over 95% of originated loans for in-house servicing, a cornerstone of their Customer For Life approach.

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com .

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody's Corporation is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.

Contact: Brian Brizard

Email: brian@hpfc.com

SOURCE Home Point Financial Corporation

