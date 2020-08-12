Home Point Financial Names 30-Year Mortgage Veteran Perry Hilzendeger As President Of Servicing

"Home Point is unique in that we retain 99% of the loans we originate for servicing," said Willie Newman, President, and CEO at Home Point Financial. "Because we stay with the customer throughout the lifetime of their loan, we are committed to providing superior customer service throughout the home ownership journey. Having Perry join our team is a huge win for our company, bringing decades of industry knowledge to elevate our customer experience to the next level."

Prior, Hilzendeger spent 30 years with Wells Fargo, most recently with Wells Fargo Home Lending in a variety of leadership positions including Head of Retail Operations, Head of Servicing Operations, Senior Vice President of Default Services, and Senior Vice President of Real Estate Servicing. His focus has been on building, developing, and growing high-performing teams across the full credit spectrum from sales, fulfillment, and servicing.

"Home Point's 'Customer for Life' commitment uniquely offers brokers incredible value with insights and touchpoints to connect and retain repeat customer business for a lifetime," said Hilzendeger. "I'm thrilled to join Home Point and lead the servicing team to exceed customer expectations throughout their entire experience with our company."

About Home Point Financial

Home Point is on a mission to create financially healthy, happy homeowners. Our customer-first approach to lending starts with compassionate people that help eliminate the stress of getting a loan and owning a home. Beyond the loan, Home Point empowers customers to get the most value from their home investment by offering expert advice and exclusive savings. Home Point is the second-largest wholesale lender and the 13th largest correspondent lender in the U.S. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, with nearly 2000 employees and 265,000 serviced customers. For more information, visit homepointfinancial.com.

