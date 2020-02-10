Home Point Financial Names Ginger Wilcox As First Chief Experience Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Point Financial, the country's fastest-growing non-bank lender, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ginger Wilcox as the company's first Chief Experience Officer (CXO), a role in which she will be working across the organization to drive innovation and accelerate the company's already considerable growth.

"Over the last decade, Ginger has helped disruptive companies in real estate and mortgage push the boundaries of innovation to deliver better experiences for consumers, loan officers, and real estate agents," said Willie Newman, Chief Executive Officer of Home Point Financial. "We're excited to leverage Ginger's deep expertise to achieve our mission and deliver exceptional experiences to Home Point Financial's entire community, including its borrowers, brokers, partners, and associates."

Most recently, Wilcox served as a Senior Vice President at Capsilon, a leading provider of software to the mortgage industry. Capsilon was acquired by Ellie Mae in October of 2019. Before Capsilon, Ginger was part of the founding team at Sindeo, a consumer-direct mortgage startup, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Industry Officer. Wilcox led industry marketing and relations for Trulia prior to that. In 2019, Wilcox received the Most Powerful Women in FinTech Award from Progress in Lending and the HousingWire Women of Influence in Housing Award.

"I look forward to bringing my years of expertise in real estate, mortgage, and technology to the new CXO role," said Wilcox. "The creation of this position demonstrates Home Point's commitment to provide customers with exceptional experiences throughout the customer lifecycle and I'm thrilled to help shape its focus and future around our mission of 'We Care.'

ABOUT HOME POINT FINANCIAL

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal to provide a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality, and consistency for customers and partners. This includes keeping over 95% of originated loans for in-house servicing, a cornerstone of their Customer For Life approach.

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

