Home Point Financial Wins 2020 Ellie Mae Innovation Award

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Point Financial is pleased to announce they have won the 2020 Ellie Mae Innovation Award for Digital Mortgage Automation for their work with Capsilon to develop Digital Underwriter.

As we enter the second decade of the 21st Century, Home Point Financial wanted to add speed and ease to the mortgage process without sacrificing responsibility or accuracy. And that all comes down to managing data.

Increased regulatory and compliance guidelines have slowed the overall speed of underwriting across the industry, as detailed in a previous press release . In order to address this, Capsilon and Home Point Financial partnered on an innovative product that capitalizes on Capsilon's data and automation skills and Home Point's service-oriented approach.

"It's always wonderful to see our people's hard work recognized," said Phil Shoemaker, Chief Business Officer for Home Point Financial. "Digital Underwriter has the potential to assist brokers and borrowers across the industry, and we're thrilled to receive this acknowledgement."

ABOUT HOME POINT FINANCIAL

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. This includes keeping over 95% of originated loans for in-house servicing, a cornerstone of their Customer For Life approach.

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com .

Contact: Kelley Galloway

Email: kgalloway@hpfc.com

SOURCE Home Point Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.homepointfinancial.com

