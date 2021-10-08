Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market to Advance at CAGR of 6.8%; Growing Clinical Effectiveness of Products in Orthopedic Patients Enriches Home-based Physiotherapy Programs: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home-based rehabilitation programs have steadily gained traction in the industry for managing various chronic conditions in orthopedics and neurology, and the trend is enriching the prospects of the home rehabilitation products & services market. Furthermore, these have shown significant clinical outcome in speeding up recovery in patients after orthopaedic surgeries, and in treating many common musculoskeletal problems and neurological diseases.

Home rehabilitation and teleradiology services and products emerged at the forefront during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, primarily to limit the risk of exposure to the virus for patients and clinicians. Adoption of tele-rehabilitation modalities had allowed healthcare service providers to reduce out-patient appointments, while still ensuring the continuity of care to the patient population during the ongoing pandemic. The trend continues to the present-day.

The growing adoption of state-of-the-art technologies such as advanced wearable robotic exoskeletons and virtual reality (VR) in physiotherapy sessions are opening up lucrative avenues for players in the home rehabilitation products & services market. More prominently, the demand for home rehabilitation and teleradiology services is being fueled by growing effectiveness of these in improving outcomes in a range of sports injuries and neurological diseases. The global home rehabilitation products & services market is projected to cross US$ 264.8 Bn by 2031.

Key Findings of Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market Study

Home Rehab Programs Gather Traction for Various Orthopedic Patients: The effectiveness of home rehabilitation programs for various patients after orthopedic surgeries has increased over the years, offering lucrative opportunities to players in the home rehabilitation products & services market. Moreover, tele-rehabilitation has improved outcomes for osteoarthritic patients, notably witnessed in their activities of daily living outcomes. Concurrently, home rehab programs have reduced re-hospitalizations, lowered the mortality rate, and limited the number of visits to nursing homes. The adoption of innovative sensor and robotics is likely to prove a game-changer for teleradiology. In this regard, the market is attracting substantial R&D investments for integrating human-to-digital interface technologies in home-based rehabilitation products. The demand for virtual monitoring technologies and next-gen wearable technologies is extending the horizon for new revenue streams in the home rehabilitation products & services market.

New Technologies in Home Physiotherapy Programs Boost Patient Quality of Life (QoL): The growing effectiveness of telerehabilitation treatments is bolstering their acceptance as an alternative to inpatient postoperative rehabilitation programs, especially in adult patient population. Technological advancements in teleradiology devices have made rehabilitation programs more accessible to certain patient populations, notes the study on the home rehabilitation products & services market.

Teleradiology services have demonstrated benefits in improving communication between remote patients and specialists, thereby considerably boosting the former's quality of life (QOL). Players are relentlessly working to gather evidence of clinical effectiveness of various modalities in home-based physiotherapy care, such as of Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) and virtual teleradiology, notes the TMR study on the home rehabilitation products & services market. Their adoption is likely to open up new possibilities for improving health status in elderly patients with motor impairment and in patients with hip fracture.

Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market: Drivers

Globally, healthcare policies are leaning on meeting the needs of aging population and patients with chronic diseases who need long-term care. Home-based rehabilitation services have shown benefits in reducing their dependence on caregivers. Especially in elderly patients, such services are being integrated with multidisciplinary social health interventions. These have laid the groundwork for players to boost their revenue prospects in the home rehabilitation products & services market.

Rapidly increasing incidence of chronic diseases in some countries and their worldwide prevalence are driving the need for advancing rehabilitation programs for reducing the morbidity and mortality in the patient population. New modalities that allow constant remote monitoring are thus attracting demand among healthcare providers, caregivers, and patients. Furthermore, the presence of a large proportion of world's population aged 15 years and older are living with some form of disability is a factor that is spurring the prospects of these home-based rehabilitation products.

Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the market are Medline Industries, Inc., Performance Health, ergoline GmbH, AliMed, Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Hocoma AG, DJO Global, Invacare Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.

Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market: Segmentation

Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market, by Product Type

Services

Physical Therapy



Occupational Therapy



Speech Therapy



Respiratory Therapy



Other Therapies

Products

Positioning Devices



Body Support Devices



General Aids



Wheelchairs



Others

Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Vietnam



China



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

