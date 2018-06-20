Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home rehabilitation products & services market: Overview
Rehabilitation programs help patients to improve, maintain, and restore physical strength and mobility in institutional and home care settings.Rehabilitation products assist a set of home rehabilitation services that primarily include physical, occupational, and speech therapy services to help patients recover from acute or chronic injury and illness.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03999613
Chronic diseases such as arthritis, cancer, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), stroke, and respiratory diseases are major health concerns across the globe. Home health care devices and services offer prominent alternatives for diagnosis, treatment, and management of these diseases.
The global home rehabilitation products & services market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on types of products and services, and geography.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.The report provides key insights of the global home rehabilitation products & services market comprising Porter's Five Forces analysis.
The competition landscape section comprises competitive matrix, key competitive business strategies, and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis by products, by services, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global home rehabilitation products & services market.
Global home rehabilitation products & services market: Key segments
Based on type, the global home rehabilitation products & services market has been segmented into products & services.In terms of products, the market for home rehabilitation products & services has been divided into positioning devices, body support devices, general aids, wheelchairs, and others.
Based on services, the market has been segregated into physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, and others.The product segments have been analyzed based on commercially available rehabilitation Productss, application areas, and adoption of each Products and presence of key players in the region.
The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global home rehabilitation products & services market: Regional outlook
Geographically, the global home rehabilitation products & services market has been split into five major regions and key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies mentioned in report
The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the home rehabilitation products & services market are Stryker Corporation, Prism Medical (subsidiary of Handicare Group AB), Invacare Corporation, DJO Global, Hocoma AG, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., RehabCare, AliMed, Inc., Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., ergoline GmbH, Performance Health (formerly Patterson Medical), and Medline Industries, Inc.
The global home rehabilitation products & services market has been segmented as follows:
Home rehabilitation products & services market, by type
Products
Positioning Devices
Body Support Devices
General Aids
Wheelchairs
Others
Services
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Respiratory Therapy
Other Therapies
Home rehabilitation products & services market, by geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03999613
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-rehabilitation-products-and-services-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018---2026-300669549.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article