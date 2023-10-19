Home Rents Continue to Rise in Q3 2023: 73% of U.S. Cities Experienced Year-Over-Year Rent Increases

News provided by

Rentometer, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET

19% of the cities analyzed experienced double-digit rent increases

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentometer has released their Q3 2023 Rent Report for three-bedroom (3-BR) houses that are single-family rentals (SFRs). Rentometer collects rent data for all residential real estate asset classes, but this report is focused on SFRs because they are one of, if not the most, active asset classes today.

Rentometer's president, Mike Lapsley, commented that "we have increased our coverage and monitoring of the SFR market as the activity and interest in this particular market has escalated over the last few years."

Continue Reading
Rentometer has compiled a rent price analysis of 3-BR SFRs in 771 cities across the U.S. to see how rents have changed since this time last year.
Rentometer has compiled a rent price analysis of 3-BR SFRs in 771 cities across the U.S. to see how rents have changed since this time last year.
View PDF

The Q3 '23 report covers 771 cities that had at least 25 data points for Q3 '22 and Q3 '23. It includes an analysis of year-over-year change in average rent prices by city for the third quarter.

Highlights from the report are as follows:

  • 73% of the 771 cities experienced year-over-year rent increases
  • 19% of the 771 cities experienced double digit year-over-year rent increases, which is down from 36% last quarter

Notable rent price changes across major U.S. cities:

  • Rent increases: Los Angeles, CA (+5%), Phoenix, AZ (+4%), and Las Vegas (+2%)
  • Rent decreases: Nashville, TN (-3%), Austin, TX (-2%), and Orlando, FL (-1%)

Download the full report from Rentometer to view the complete list of updated rent data.

About Rentometer, Inc.
Rentometer collects, analyzes, and distributes multifamily and single-family rental price data throughout the U.S. Our rental data is proven to be valuable for our diverse customer base of real estate professionals–including real estate investors, property managers, agents, and even renters–as we deliver more than 20,000 reports daily.

SOURCE Rentometer, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.