INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do handymen get called for most often? In an article on HelloNation, Bryan Harmon of Ace Handyman Services in Indianapolis, Indiana, outlines the most common handyman services homeowners request. His insights highlight how routine home maintenance tasks play a major role in keeping properties safe, functional, and well maintained.

Bryan Harmon, Owner Speed Speed

The range of handyman projects is broader than many homeowners expect, up to 1162 projects. While drywall patching and hinge tightening come to mind first, the most frequent calls involve smaller but important repairs. These tasks often prevent bigger problems while improving the comfort and appearance of a home.

Deck repair is among the most common handyman services. Weather and regular use weaken boards over time, which can turn a deck into a safety concern. By replacing damaged boards, a handyman restores both stability and curb appeal.

Bathroom caulking is another frequent request. Cracked or worn caulk allows water to seep behind sinks and tubs, leading to moisture damage or mold. Re-caulking protects against these risks while also freshening up the bathroom's appearance.

Stair repair ranks high on the list as well. Loose treads or railings create hazards in some of the busiest areas of a home. A professional handyman can secure steps, tighten railings, or replace worn parts to make stairs safe again.

Fence repair is also common. Whether it is a leaning post, a broken picket, or a damaged gate, homeowners rely on handymen to restore function and improve curb appeal. A strong and stable fence also provides security and privacy for the property.

While these common handyman tasks may not seem dramatic, their impact is significant. A repaired deck lasts longer, a freshly sealed bathroom avoids hidden water damage, and a secure fence helps protect the home. These small repairs not only prevent larger problems but also preserve long-term home value.

Harmon notes that routine handyman services reflect what homeowners truly need. They are less about flashy upgrades and more about keeping a home running smoothly. Regular maintenance ensures safety for the people living there and avoids costly repairs in the future.

The full article, What Handymen Get Called For Most Often, details the most common handyman services and why they matter. This is according to Bryan Harmon of Ace Handyman Services in Indianapolis, Indiana, who explains how tasks like deck repair, bathroom caulking, stair repair, and fence repair contribute to lasting home maintenance in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation