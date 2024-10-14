Home Run Financing Builds out Executive Team with New Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Operating Officer

David Kelly, CRO, and Ryan Griffin, COO join Executive Team of leading renewable energy and energy efficiency home improvement financing company

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Financing, a leading nationwide residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) company, announced today they have hired David Kelly as their new Chief Revenue Officer and Ryan Griffin as their new Chief Operating Officer. Kelly brings 30+ years of experience in finance and real estate to the HRF team, including ten years working with PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing. Griffin has served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Home Run Financing for over 5 years and has decades of experience as an attorney.

Kelly joins HRF from Forbright Bank, where he served as Director of National Sales for the bank's CPACE (Commercial PACE) Lending and Sustainable Finance Division. Before holding that position, he worked as Senior Vice President of Sales and National Sales Director at Ygrene Energy Fund.

Griffin has served as in-house lead counsel and head of compliance for Home Run Financing since 2019 and has helped to guide the company through a variety of legal and regulatory issues over that time. Griffin plans to hit the ground running as COO, already having a keen understanding of how the company operates.

"We're excited about these changes to our executive team," said Robert Giles, CEO of Home Run Financing. "David's skills and experience are going to help us with sustained growth and ensure that all revenue-related functions work together to meet the organization's financial targets. And Griffin has been key to our success for years; we are excited about his new role to keep the company's operations running smoothly while also ensuring the company's long-term success."

Home Run Financing has been providing Property Assessed Clean Energy financing since 2014. HRF funding has supported improvements on 32,000 homes and financed nearly $1B in solar and energy-efficiency projects to date. The company currently serves more than 500 communities across California and Florida and has built an extensive contractor network in those states.

